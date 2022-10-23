What Is A Manifestation Journal?

manifestation journal Embrace You Health

A manifestation journal is a journal where you write down your specific desire and goals that you want to achieve—using techniques like the 55x5 manifestation method and the 369 methods. Then, you can achieve your particular desire and goal. Using the law of attraction is based on the theory that like energy attracts like energy exists, and a person can improve their health, wealth, and personal relationships by manifestation. The goal of a manifestation journal is not to force or manipulate the universe into giving you what you want but to open up to the possibility that your desire is within your reach.

The 369 Manifestation Method

This method is based on the known and tried method that uses Nikola Tesla's Universal number 369. In the morning, you'll write your affirmation three times. In the afternoon, you'll write your affirmation six times, and at night you must write the affirmation nine times. Apply this technique daily and begin to see your desires manifest into reality.

The 55x5 Manifestation Method

The 5x55 journal page is where you can record your thoughts, intentions, or whatever you would like to manifest in your life. You can write it 55 times per day and for five consecutive days. Each page is assigned a day for the method; the 55 numbered lines aid you in staying focused and writing in your journal daily with intent. In addition, some manifestation journals come with directions, which means it's simple to follow.

How To Manifest Using A Manifestation Journal

It's essential to have a goal or desire in mind that you want to achieve.

It's best to pick a method of journaling. The two most popular are the 369 manifestation and the 55x5 manifestation method.

1. Choose the right journal. A journal conducive to writing and reflection will help you keep track of your progress and focus on manifesting. Some popular options include bullet journals, planners, and mindfulness journals.

2. Set up a system. Before writing in your journal, establish a system for recording your thoughts and actions. This could involve using specific categories (e.g., “Money”) or having separate tabs for each area of your life (e.g., “Job Search”).

3. Write regularly. Writing in your journal daily will help you stay focused on achieving your goals. However, don’t feel limited by this rule – writing only when you have something specific to share will also help you document your progress more effectively.

4. Write as though you have already achieved your goal or desire. Doing so will help you to visualize it and experience emotions of gratitude or feeling thankful when you are writing your manifestations.

5. Reflect on what you write. After each entry, take some time to reflect on what you wrote and why it matters to you. This will help you process and integrate what you’ve learned into your everyday life.

Using Affirmations

Using affirmations in your journaling may help you to manifest what you desire by including wording that is clear and focused on what you want to achieve. I am affirmations can help take the doubt out of your manifestation journal writing. While remaining positive and focused on your intention.

Manifestation Journal Examples

The benefits of using manifestation journal examples Include improved self-awareness, increased focus, and better decision-making by being more mindful of your thoughts and feelings. This can help you to achieve your goal more effectively and with less stress.

Examples include :

I am thankful I'm healthy, losing 4 lbs a week.

I'm grateful for my Hawaii vacation this fall.

I am positive and happy.

I'm surrounded by positive and happy people who love me.

I'm thankful I'm now earning 20k a month.

I'm grateful for my well-behaved, happy ( dog or cat).

I'm thankful I now live in my dream home.

I'm grateful for my dream job.

I'm grateful for my new healthy body and mind.

What Are The Benefits of Manifesting Your Dreams?

When you manifest your dreams, you are actually putting into action the things that you desire. The benefits of manifesting your dreams can be many and varied, but some of the most common include:

Greater clarity and focus. When you focus on what you want, it becomes easier to obtain it. This is because when you are clear about what you want, it removes any confusion or doubt from your mind. Higher levels of energy and enthusiasm. When you are passionate about something, your energy is drawn to it naturally. This is why when you manifest your dreams, it often results in a surge of energy and motivation toward achieving them. Greater satisfaction and fulfillment. When you can achieve what you desire, it feels incredibly satisfying, both mentally and emotionally. This is because when we put our effort into something we care about, we often receive better results than if we only take things for granted. Increased creativity and productivity. When your mind is focused on a specific goal or outcome, it becomes more creative in its approach to problem-solving and innovation. In short, when your dreams manifest, there is usually a significant boost in productivity throughout every aspect of your life!

How Can Journaling Help With Manifestation?

Journaling can be a helpful manifestation tool for many reasons. All of these skills will help you in your life.

Because you are the one who guides your journal, it is simple to use. It is up to you to decide which journal is right for you and which one best suits your needs. It keeps us calm and positive. It offers self-care and positive energy rather than worrying or feeling the effects of burnout.

It can be slow, but this is a good thing. This helps us stay focused, take the time to reflect on our values, and be present as we write every day. It is essential to be patient and to know that your manifestation is coming.

In conclusion,

A manifestation journal can be an essential part of the plan to help you stay on track and manifest what you truly desire. Using a manifestation journal can help you manifest faster and help you maintain your focus when manifesting what you desire, sending a message to the universe that you are ready to receive your manifestation.

