Good Eats: New Latin Cuisine in Ohio is All the Rave!

One of their famous appetizer platter, "Los Monchis." Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Whether you are a foodie or not, here is a place that will guarantee to tickle your taste buds with exploding Caribbean flavors!

Grab a fork and a knife, and get ready to experience a great atmosphere, very friendly staff, and of course, amazing creative food that will leave you wanting for more. This one is definitely one to put in your favorites places to go in Ohio.

Eggs, bacon, and thick buttery toasts! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Their famous pancakes with Strawberry, Bananas, topped with Whipped Cream, and a generous side of Bacon! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Omelette with bacon and buttered bread. Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

From breakfast, to lunch, to dinner, this is by far one of the best places to go with a nice range of classic items. Eggs to pancakes, Omelets to oatmeal (just like grandma used to make!), breakfast sandwiches that are packed and generous. You will need to open wide for their flavorful sandwiches! I mean, they are huge!

Sandwiches made to order exactly how you want it! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Best part of lunch hour, a nice juicy and tasty Cuban sandwich! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

The best combination of sweet, salty, crunchy and soft fresh meat. Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Their sandwiches are amazing and made to order! One bite of the crispy and juicy heavenly bliss, and you will understand its unmatched flavor! You may think I am exaggerating, but don't let me stop you, go and taste for yourself! They are located in cozy Parma, Ohio.

Storefront of the restaurant with outdoor sitting area! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

One walk in the door, and you are hit with the authentic aromas of a Latin Cuisine, with original beats in the air, and a clean eating area. Cleanliness is one of their top priorities besides customer service and great good. "The goal is to expand it in the near future and make it a full-blown full service restaurant" said Hector Rodriguez, owner of Jibaro Latin Restaurant. Not only do they provide a great atmosphere to eat, but also have plans to take it to the next level. When you walk in, you can tell that they did their homework; stylish and authentic, the place is founded by Latinos. From the cook to the staff, to the rest, this is a full immersive experience to an authentic Latin Cuisine.

Meet Jean Garcia and where it all started. Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Of course, the star of any restaurant is the chef! The star of Jibaro Latin Restaurant, known as Big Jean, sprung his humble beginnings when he was only 19 years old, in July 2019, with "El Sabor de Ponce" which was situated inside "Las Tienditas del Mercado" on West 25th street in Clelveland. They survived the Pandemic through 2020, until September where he put the business on pause, went back to the drawing board, and came back with a family business on steroids! After careful planning he came back with a family owned business as Jibaro Latin Restaurant, in the Spring of 2022! In just about a month, they will be in business for a year now, with no plans on stopping any time soon.

Their famous Domplin sandwiches.1 Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

They are most famous for their Puerto Rican Domplins. It is a fried wheat flour soft and semi-sweet bread. The texture and taste is unlike anything else you've tried before. Made to order and just the way you like it - nothing is from frozen! I have eaten here a dozen times and the food is freshly made every day with fresh local market ingredients. Other things to enjoy from their menu is their Lunch and Dinner plates and combos. Everything from white and yellow rice, chicken, steak, beef, pork, beans, sweet plantains, and macaroni/potato salads. They also serve Sancocho, a Puerto Rican soup dish made of roots vegetables with chicken and beef, served with white rice or fried plantains. They also serve Mofongo, a staple dish of the island made with green and ripe plantains. Trust me, you'll want to try this one! Besides their famous appetizers, they also have tasty mouth-watering deserts for that extra touch that will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth!

Mofongo with garlic shrimp! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Famous beef steak with onions, rice and beans, served with green fried plantain with a side of their homemade special sauce! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

The more you look the more you'll want to try... Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Tasty deserts! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Tasty deserts! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

There is so much to like about this family owned and operated establishment. These are hardworking Latinos that need our support. I would encourage everyone who is near the North East area to help and support their local Ohioan entrepreneurs. There is something new to try, and they are adding stuff to their menu now and then. They recently started doing one of the best Chinese rice I have ever tasted anywhere, with the taste of Puerto Rico! Just amazing!

Chinese rice, Puerto-Rican style! Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Catering for events or staff meetings. Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

Catering for any event; large or small. Photo by Jibaro Latin Restaurant

They also do large orders through their catering services. In a world full of restaurants that offer everything from classic dishes to fresh twists of all-time favorites, it is a breath of fresh air to see such culinary creativeness from a Latino Restaurant with real heart-hitting flavors. In my experience, it is like stepping through a portal that magically transports you to the tropical island of Puerto Rico. You owe it to yourself to stop by and visit them. There is something in the menu for everyone, and I guarantee you'll wan tot return to try out some of their other menu items that will leave you coming back for more! Oh, and in case you are wondering, they do deliver through Doordash!

For more information, you can visit their Facebook Fan Page Here.

Sharing is caring! Bon Appetit!