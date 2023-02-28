Corn Casserole: A New Spin to an American Classic

Simple, yet tasty ingredients when combining them together. Photo by Victor Hernandez

I have had people come and beg me to teach them how to make my version of the Corn Casserole, and I've been entertaining the idea of making a video or instructional guide. However, I figured I'd use this platform to share the wealth with everyone.

Keep in mind, this is my own version of Corn Casserole. I believe it is noteworthy to say we treat it as a part of the desert and not part of the entree. So without further ado, I would like to present my version of the American classic!

Victor's Sweet Corn Casserole.

Prep Time: 10 - 15 mins.

Cook Time: 40 mins or less.

Serves 8 - 10 people.

List of Ingredients:

1. 1 Whole Egg (I use brown eggs.)

2. 1 Stick of Unsalted Butter (Store brand is fine.)

3. 1 - 8oz Sour Creme (I use Daisy.)

4. 1 - 8.25oz Creme Corn Sweet (Any brand is fine, you may also use a 14.75oz can if you prefer. I suggest trying it both ways and see which way you like it more. It will change the consistency.)

5. 1 - 8.5oz Box of Jiffy Corn Mix

6. 1 - 1/3 Cup of Sugar to taste (I use Orlando Organic Cane Sugar. If you have a sweet tooth, you may add up to 1/2 Cup. For us, 1/3 is fine. If too sweet, take it down to 1/4 Cup.)

7. 1 - Pinch of Salt to taste

8. 1 - 10" Round Baking Pan (Silver pan. I don't use disposable chromed looking ones. I use a round making pan I bought at a baking shop.)

9. Baking Spray (I use Pam)

10. Mixing Bowl and Whisk (You may also use an electrical mixer.)

One look at the list, and you can tell I make mine different. But people rave afterward and love the variation as a desert. The one thing to keep in mind is that this took me a while to get it right, but different kitchen have different taste buds, lol. So feel free to modify as needed. However, I would suggest for you to try this version, so you can taste the difference yourselves!

First things first! Make sure your oven is clean and clear of pots and pans. Follow safety guidelines and make sure you have a fire extinguisher handy. Better safe than sorry!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

You want to start by melting the stick of butter completely. You can do this two ways; give it a minute or two in the microwave (keep in mind different microwaves have different watts and therefore time should be adjusted), or you can melt it on the stove slowly - do not boil. When you are done, move it to a cup or a bowl to cool off while you continue to prepare the rest.

In the mixing bowl, crag the egg and whisk to a good mix - you should only see yellow when you're done. Add the sour creme and continue to mix. If butter is still too hot at this point, add it right after you add the cold sour creme. It will balance it out and avoid cooking the egg.

Keep mixing until you get a good mix. Consistency should feel like whipped cream but a bit heavier. Add the creme style sweet corn. Continue to mix. The traditional dish adds a can of whole sweet corn, but I don't like the consistency and prefer to leave it out. Again, this is a modified version... continue!

Once you have the egg, sour creme, butter, and creme corn mixed well, it's time to add the dry ingredients. It is important to note that you have to keep mixing while pouring the stuff in to avoid lumping. While mixing, add the pinch of salt (if you'd like), then add the sugar, and finally add the Jiffy corn mix. Again, making sure you are constantly mixing everything until it is all mixed in well. Small lumps are normal due to the corn mix and the creme style corn.

Set the mixing bowl aside and prep the baking pad. Spray a clean and dry baking pan with cooking spray. Don't over do it, or it will change the taste a bit. Pour in the mix - every drop! Lightly tap the baking pan on the counter to even out the mix.

By this time, the oven should be preheated. Make sure it is first. Place the baking pan in the middle of the oven. Set a timer for 35 minutes first. When the timer runs out, check the corn casserole by poking it with a toothpick somewhere in the middle. If the toothpick comes out with uncooked mix, leave another 5 minutes. If it comes out dry, then you're done! NOTE: it won't be completely dry as a normal cake. But you can tell it's cooked. If unsure, then leave the full 40 minutes. It should be done at this point. After it's done, I turn off the oven and leave it another 3 to 4 minutes in. The corn casserole will be done when it is golden and the mix is firm like a cake bar.

Let cool and enjoy!

Best served warm. It will last you up to 3 days in the fridge if covered properly.

You may also add a dash of powdered sugar when the mix cools for presentation!

Try it and leave us a comment and what your thoughts are. I've made this version plenty of times and they keep coming back for more! Reason why this post exist!

Bon appétit!