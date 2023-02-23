Asbury Revival: a first-hand experience.

Main auditorium from Asbury University, where the revival is taking place. Photo by Victor Hernandez

Yes, we were there at the Asbury Revival at Asbury University. There are plenty of news going around and lots of opinions of whether it's real or just a sham. However, I can personally tell you first hand what it is and what it isn't. I will begin with what it isn't in a few short sentences. Understand that while I am a believer, I will try to remain unbiased and keep personal opinions to myself. What you read, is pure experiential and observational. Let's begin!

It wasn't a show or a sham. It wasn't an attempt to get media attention. It certainly wasn't fake, as you could feel in the atmosphere something different. I've been to stadiums with 35,000 people in a baseball game. I've been in concerts where 5,000 people were worshiping God. Likewise, I've been in regular church services with hundreds and thousands in attendance, and this felt more like that, but from everywhere! It wasn't something localized to just the building. Whatever was happening in there, it spread throughout campus and our nearly 5 hour experience waiting in line.

It took us 5 hours and some minutes to travel from Twinsburg, Ohio to Wilmore, Kentucky. When we got there it must have been around 6pm and there was hardly a place to park. We had to park two city blocks away at an unfinished lot. There were portable potties all around. People were just walking aimlessly and asking about where the revival was physically at. No one knew which building it was, since at this point there were two other venues that were open as remote campuses where they were livestreaming the event on a big screen. Obviously, people wanted to be where the action was. I, myself, wanted to be in the actual auditorium where this was taking place. And so our journey began.

Where the line started for the Asbury Revival. Photo by Victor Hernandez

The line may look small, but it went around the block! I spoke to some people that were waiting up to 6 and 7 hours in line! Keep in mind that we are still in the winter months, and it was cold. On this particular day, the temperature was around 45 degrees when we arrived and went down to 38 degrees by nightfall.

It's the university square and the line was still getting filled. Photo by Victor Hernandez

Line doing down the street in front of the auditorium. Photo by Victor Hernandez

There were a few people from campus paying attention to the line all the time, and I even saw a young man with his guitar singing toward the back end of the line when we got there. However, when we came around the block, that's when we saw the commotion and severity of the line. From cop cars, vendors, salvation army trucks and more, there was something special going on here. We were fed constantly and no one ever charged a dime. While we were in line, we ate Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches, hot soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, etc. Chips and crackers were handed down by good Samaritan that when out of their way to purchase these and just hand them down the line. There were people that got there with pizza boxes from Little Caesar's and just gave them away with water or pop. They also had area warmers to keep people warm while they waited in line.

Two jumbo tron screens were livestreaming the event outside. Photo by Victor Hernandez

When we got closer to the square, we saw two jumbo tron screens outside for those who wanted to enjoy the service out in the open or just sit and wait while the line when down. I saw people standing, sitting, kneeling, jumping, crying, and singing along the songs they sang inside. It was truly a sight to see.

Obviously with the good you get the bad; some skeptics showed up, some were there for the free food, but no one seemed to care about the negative points. Everyone was so nice to each other and over all happy to be part of history. We met a few nice people and created some pleasant connections to others, and that was also nice. Up to this point I have only spoken about what I saw, let me transition over to what I felt and the overall experience.

A packed auditorium where the revival was still taking place. Photo by Victor Hernandez

We finally made it in! It was now 10:36pm. At first glance, there was nothing spectacular about the venue, it was as simple as church services go. The venue was well over 100 years old, yet it was sturdy, well build, well lit, and overall comfortable for what it was. The fold-down chairs were old school; just plain pure wood, nothing comfortable about them. Although after standing in line as long as we were, they felt heavenly! No fancy lights, no huge loudspeakers, no drums, no well renown artists or televangelists taking the platform. It was just kids; high schoolers and college age kids singing and jumping like their favorite sports team won the world series or Superbowl. By this time, they were just about to pass 11 days of non-stop revival.

It was a humbling experience to say the least. To see that much hunger, that much compassion, it was as if you entered another country or culture that is different from what you normally see in your own land. There was a sense of peace, love, and humility unlike anything I have ever experienced with that many people. In situations like this, people get cranky, negative, obnoxious, and sometimes rude. I mean, it's cold, I'm tired, my feet hurt, my back aches, it's getting late, almost 5 hours of standing in line (some were waiting way longer), having to travel hours to get back home, and yet no one seemed to complain. People were serving each other, making sure everyone was comfortable. There was laughter and ministry moments that you cannot orchestrate with such a large crowd. Such an event would have made a fortune, yet not a single cent was charged. This would have been mayor headlines and the likes of Benny Hinn and Joel Osteen spearhead this into a frenzy. But it was the most simple form of worship and service I had ever seen!

Believer or not, you couldn't deny what was happening here was real. It was genuine. And it was making history. There was such harmony and peace, that one can only hope this spreads through our cities and the entire nation. There was not a denomination that was above another, no social class was more important or had more privileges, no gender was preeminent, no race mattered more, no political party was highlighted. This was solely a move of revival - started by the students in a humble chapel. The only thing that was above, important, preeminent, mattered more or highlighted, was the hunger, devotion, humbleness, and commitment of the students, staff, and fellow believers from across the globe.

By the time you read this, the revival will have moved to a more remote experience, with Livestream platforms across the state and beyond. They are only allowing young people, 25 years old and younger, to enter the auditorium at this time. For more information, you can visit the Asbury University Outpouring Website.