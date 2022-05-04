Cleaning Motivation: The Little Things Count

When it comes to cleaning, there are some things that we always remember. We make sure to clean the floors, the counters, and the bathrooms on a regular basis.

However, there are other things – little things that need to be cleaned on a regular basis as well.

This will help establish a good cleaning routine when your motivation might wane.

Here are five of them you should pay attention to.

1. Vacuum Cleaner Parts

I hate to admit it, but I often forget to clean my vacuum.

It's not that I don't want to – it's just that cleaning the vacuum is one of those things that always seems to get put off.

But recently, I realized that I need to start cleaning my vacuum more often, because it's getting pretty gross.

The parts of your vacuum that need to be cleaned the most are the bristles, the beater bar (if you have one), and the canister or dustbin.

If you don't clean these parts regularly, they can get clogged with dirt and hair, which will make your vacuum less effective.

And before I knew this, I went through many vacuums in my life!

To clean the bristles, simply remove them from the vacuum and use a brush to remove any dirt or hair.

To clean the beater bar, you may need to remove it from the vacuum (consult your manual to see how) and then use a brush or cloth to wipe it down.

The canister or dustbin can be emptied and then wiped down with a damp cloth.

2. Trash Can

For some reason the trash can always gets forgotten when I clean my dirty kitchen.

It's not that I don't want to – it's just that cleaning the trash can is one of those things that always seems to get put off.

The best way to clean a trash can is to remove the liner (if you have one), and then scrub it down with soapy water.

And then do a bleach rinse.

I like to do this when the weather is warm so I can scrub and wash my trash can outside and let it sit in the sun for antibacterial help.

3. Brooms

Everyone forgets to clean their brooms, am I right? I

know I do. But it's important to clean your broom regularly, because otherwise it can get pretty gross.

To clean a broom, simply remove the bristles and use a brush or cloth to wipe them down. You can also soak the bristles in soapy water for a few minutes before scrubbing them down in the bath tub or in a bucket.

Again, this is something I like to do outside and let the brooms sit in the sun to dry out.

4. Car Keys

Car keys are one of those things that we use every day, but we never think to clean.

But if you think about it, your car keys probably get pretty dirty.

They fall on the floor, they get dropped in the dirt, and they end up in your pocket or purse with all your other stuff.

So how do you clean them?

The best way to clean car keys is to use a cloth or brush to remove any dirt or debris. You can also soak them in soapy water for a few minutes before scrubbing them down.

5. Water Bottles

Water bottles are one of those things that we use every day but do you remember to clean them? I know I don't!

If you let a water bottle go unclean for a week, it'll contain over 300,000 bacteria cells! Gross!

You take it with you everywhere you go, it gets dropped in the dirt, and ends up in your car seat next to you.

The best way to clean water bottles is to use a cloth or brush to remove any dirt or debris. You can also soak them in soapy water for a few minutes before scrubbing them down. And don't forget to clean the lid!

These are just a few of the things that we forget to clean but should probably remember.

Vacuum cleaner parts, trash cans, brooms, car keys , and water bottles are all things that need to be cleaned on a regular basis.

So next time you're doing your weekly cleaning, don't forget to add these things to your list!