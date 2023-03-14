Multiple Shopify Stores: How You Can Run Or Ruin Them

Elliot Rhodes

Cutting the ribbon on a brand-new store is an exhilarating experience that becomes even more special the second, third, or fourth time you do it.

When dealing with Shopify stores, running multiple stores can be quite rewarding. However, it can become chaotic if you don’t lay solid foundations for their management.

Running multiple Shopify stores can quickly become overwhelming, but there are steps you can follow to make this experience easier.

So, stay with us to learn how you can manage multiple Shopify stores successfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0UGH_0lI9oLaR00
Photo byRoberto CorteseonUnsplash

Concentrate On One Main Theme

If you have multiple Shopify stores selling the same product, it is best to keep the theme consistent. While customizing the look and feel of your store to meet the requirements of various regions is important, your brand's overall identity should also be clearly defined.

You can use themes for Shopify to import and export templates between multiple stores. You can reuse and adjust your storefront after you've created it once, saving you many hours of labor and giving all of your locations a consistent look.

For business owners on the go, cementing your brand's consistency while also saving you a ton of time is a win-win situation.

Use SEO Strategies For Each Store

If you sell your products to customers in different countries, each store must be optimized to be relevant to the audience it is targeting.

For example, if North America is your target market, you'll need to optimize one store for the US market and another for your Canadian customers.

Because each of your major markets will be looking for different products, your stores will not use the same sales keywords and blog topics. That’s why you can use local keywords to increase the success of your website in its region.

Using Google Analytics separately for each shop will help you understand the consumer trends in that region. You could also use country-specific offers, deals, and local service pages to help customers find the best store for them.

Manage Your Finances

The very first thing we look for in an online store when making a purchase is the payment methods it has to offer.

When running multiple Shopify stores, it is important to know how to manage your income. For easier management, having an eBay checking account to manage your Shopify stores is essential.

Having an eBay bank account when running multiple Shopify stores helps you to access their revenue and have monthly insights. This can help you see what is happening with all your payments and allows you to make free transfers if you need to.

Having such eBay bank accounts helps you gather data on sales so you can identify your top performers and see daily sales trends.

Streamline Your Customer Service

Good customer service is crucial for every business, especially if you’re running multiple at the same time.

With a unified customer support system, you can keep all of your customer queries and order information in one place. It also allows you to track and incorporate customer feedback data into your product development process.

You can use email or a ticketing system to keep track of customer support tickets across multiple stores. Implementing such a system will allow you to improve staff communications and provide a better customer experience, resulting in increased customer retention.

Install an Inventory Management System in Real Time

When running multiple Shopify stores, it is critical to have inventory management software in place to keep track of your stock levels. This allows you to keep an eye on demand and ensures you always have enough products on hand to meet the needs of your customers.

Popular Shopify apps such as Stock Sync can provide low-inventory alerts and automatic updates as frequently as once per hour. You can incorporate this information into your website to provide customers with access to your inventory.

Customers will appreciate knowing that you always have enough to sell them, as well as being able to quickly see which products are in stock and which are not. Customers may want to purchase products that sell out quickly as a result of the increased visibility.

Final Thoughts

When your e-commerce business begins to expand, it makes sense to have multiple Shopify stores to accommodate your expanding product line and regional markets. You can achieve this successfully if you're up for the challenge of managing multiple stores under one domain name.

A financial analyst and enthusiastic about everything related to investing. I try to enjoy using what I have learned from 10 years of studying business.

Waterville, ME
