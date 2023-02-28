Consumer Buying Behavior: How to Analyze It

When a customer walks into your brick-and-mortar store or browses through your online store, what makes them pick an item and feel like they just have to have it? What builds that feeling of need/want in a customer when they see your products? Well, the answer to both questions lies in understanding consumer buying behavior.

Photo by Jay Clark on Unsplash

Understanding Consumer Behavior: What Is It?

Consumer buying behavior is the series of actions that a potential customer takes throughout the buying process, both on and offline. The actions range from consulting friends/family/colleagues, checking out social media reviews, consulting Google, watching relevant YouTube videos, etc. Customer buying behavior describes how a customer behaves before/when purchasing your services or products. It answers questions such as: How frequently does a customer shop in your store? How is your ideal customer impacted by the marketing messages you put out there? What are the product preferences of a given customer? Etc.

Types of Consumer Buying Behavior

Consumer buying behavior can be subdivided into 4 types:

i. Complex buying behavior:

This is the behavior exhibited by buyers of expensive products, e.g. cars. Such a customer takes lots of time reading online reviews, consulting experts, discussing with family & friends, etc. The buyer and his social circle are highly involved in the purchase decision. As a seller, you need to tailor your advertising message in a way that inspires the customer’s confidence in the product. For your marketing message to be inspiring and reassuring, it needs to align with the buyer’s beliefs and attitudes.

ii. Dissonance-reducing buying behavior:

This is when a customer makes an infrequent purchase, especially when the choices available have negligible differences in terms of quality and pricing. The customer, therefore, buys the product that is closest or familiar to him. The customer doesn’t have too many decisions to make or any research to do. An example of such a customer is someone shopping for a camping tent. As a seller, you need to get as close to the customer as possible in order to encourage repeat purchases and referrals. You can do that by offering quality after-sales services, discounts, and other incentives.

iii. Habitual buying behavior:

This is the behavior depicted by a customer doing routine shopping, e.g. grocery shopping. The customer doesn’t put a lot of research or time into the purchase decision. The customer just scans the shelves for a familiar brand or grabs what’s reasonably priced without minding the brand. Brand loyalty is elusive in this category. To build customer familiarity around your brand, you need to advertise your products repetitively on radio, print media, social media, television, and print media. You also need to attract consumers from across the aisle using vivid visual symbols and imagery on your packaging. Experts can provide you with different packing solutions and then custom-make visually-appealing packages that will make your products stand out on the shelves.

iv. Variety seeking buying behavior:

This is when a customer shops for a product that has an abundance of choices. The customer has the luxury of sampling as many brands as they wish. A customer doesn’t have to be dissatisfied with a brand to want to switch to a different brand- they switch out of curiosity or boredom. An example of this behavior is when a customer shops for candy or chewing gum. Sellers need to have varieties of the same product but different packaging in order to attract more buyers. They also must avoid out-of-stock situations because a customer has no motivation to wait for restocking- he has a multitude of other options. Most importantly, you must incentivize customers for repeat purchases through discounts and free samples.

Note: Consumer buying behavior can be affected by other factors such as:

- Cultural factors (e.g. religion and nationality),

- Social factors (the people a customer hangs out with),

- Personal factors (e.g. occupation, age, marital status, lifestyle, etc.),

- And psychological factors (e.g. the need for healthy living).

Why Is It Important For Businesses to Understand Consumer Buying Behavior?

Understanding consumer buying behavior helps businesses to:

i. Identify and effectively satisfy consumers’ needs for better customer retention.

ii. Design effective consumer-oriented marketing programs. Your campaigns align perfectly with consumers’ behavior.

iii. Understand what motivates consumers to make purchases, so they are able to stir up a customer’s desire to make a purchase through offers and incentives.

iv. Align their branding (colors, logos, mission statements, motto, etc.) with their target consumers’ buying behavior.

v. Design production policies that capture consumer likings, tastes, and preferences for more product success in the market.

vi. Optimize website and social media content, narrowing your focus to individual buying behaviors. You are able to tailor your content in a way that helps customers navigate the common roadblocks to effective buying.

vii. Understand individual consumer differences, which then helps them group together consumers with the same or similar buying behavior. The marketer can then design separate targeted marketing ads for each group.

viii. Identify and leverage opportunities for upselling and cross-selling.

ix. Understand the effect of price on buying and consequently price your products in a manner that guarantees your business survival, profitability, and growth.

x. Predict a customer's overall value. This helps you identify brand-loyal customers, acknowledge them, and serve them well for better retention. It also helps you identify bad customer traits and address them accordingly.

How to Analyze Consumer Buying Behavior

Among other ways, you can analyze consumer buying behavior through:

1. Digital tracking of a customer’s movement

This is where you use Geotagging and Geofencing to study the buying behavior of shoppers in a specified location/area. Geofencing is a virtual barrier that separates the area you want to analyze from the outside world. Geotagging is when you tag your visual content (videos and images) to a specified geographical area. Geotagging and Geofencing give you invaluable insights into the products that buyers in your target area shop for, their purchase power, their preferences, and the digital channels they use to view products.

2. The Behavior Analysis and Modeling (BAM) approach

BAM is a data-driven analysis technique that’s concerned with understanding consumer behavior through customer segmentation. It follows customers through their purchase process and identifies each customer’s purchase cycle stage. It then uses that knowledge to design the most appropriate marketing programs. The BAM approach has four stages:

i. Identifying behavior patterns in consumers. This stage seeks to understand the client’s problems and life situations.

ii. Identifying how the client’s problems in stage I impact a customer’s behavior patterns. In other words, the seller tries to diagnose the client’s problem. It also looks at ways in which a seller can address these problems by fostering a respectful, pragmatic, and trusting relationship with the client.

iii. Creating a nexus between a client’s behavior and their problems. In other words, how does a client’s behavior impact his problems? Does it create more problems or does it minimize them?

iv. Discovering ways of amending a consumer’s behavior for positive buying experiences.

3. Consumer segmentation

Consumer behavior is not as abstract as it may seem. To understand consumer behavior, you need to divide your clientele into clusters based on their profiles and desires. Try to understand:

- Where your customers grew up in and/or live. Do they reside in urban or rural areas? How big or culturally diverse is their hometown?

- What’s the age distribution of your consumers? What’s their current stage of life? What’s their marital status or household size?

- Their psychographic segmentation; their common attitudes, temperaments, pride, esteem, and other characteristics that define their lifestyle.

- Their profession, income levels, and purchase power.

Bottom line: Segment your existing customer database, place each customer in the most befitting segment, and then study the behavioral changes as they occur in each segment.

4. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs

Analyzing a customer’s buying behavior from the viewpoint of Maslow’s theory, you are able to see how a customer’s buying decision is impacted by:

i. Their social life (friends). People from the same background and occupation are likely to want the same things in life.

ii. Physiological needs (food and clothing). These needs fall under habitual buying. This analysis helps you understand the physiological needs of different segments of your clientele.

iii. Personality or self-esteem. The car a doctor may want to buy is most probably more flashy than that of a farmer, even if the two have almost the same annual income.

iv. Self-actualization. An individual’s motivations, perceptions, beliefs, and attitudes shape the buying behavior of a person.

v. And job security. This includes a customer’s income level. Someone with a consistent revenue stream not only has a higher purchase power but is also more likely to take higher risks. He probably won’t consult as much as a low-income shopper would when shopping for a car.

5. Market research

Some of the marketing research methods that you can use to analyze customer behavior include:

- In-depth, unstructured interviews: Probe a customer’s motives, ideas, values, and opinions through an interview. Whatever you need to know about what advice their purchase decisions, go ahead and ask them for answers.

- Focus groups: This is similar to an interview, except that you interview a group of people as opposed to an individual. These people should come from the same backgrounds or share common interests.

- Projective techniques: Place an object (it could be a picture of a celebrity) in front of a customer and stimulate him to project his values, needs, motives, and attitudes upon that object.

Final word

There are many diverse and complex factors that determine a customer’s purchase decision. As such, understanding consumer buying behavior is an endless process. The key to understanding consumer behavior is to always put the customer at the center of every decision you make. Always stay updated on the fast-changing consumer beliefs and behaviors.