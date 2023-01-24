Learning to Love Yourself Starts From the Inside Out

In a world characterized by unrealistic standards set by society, self-love can feel so unreachable. Yet, loving yourself is crucial for building healthy relationships, growing confidence for personal and professional growth, developing mental resilience, and living a happy and fulfilled life. Nevertheless, learning to love yourself is a journey that takes gradual steps toward self-worth. Moreover, taking an inside-out approach is the first step towards overcoming the blocks to self-love. When you discover the inner beauty that lies deep within you, you find your self-worth, which leads to self-love. So, how can you learn to start loving yourself from the inside out? It starts with healing your whole being – mind, body, heart, and spirit, and eventually adopting traits that bring balance, self-confidence, and accomplishment.

woman doing hand heart sign Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR

Adopt a positive mindset

Society has set ideal standards, especially for self-image. For most of us, falling short of these standards makes us feel ashamed and guilty about who we truly are. The negative self-talk and thoughts only diminish our self-worth and self-acceptance. However, these societal ideals have nothing on you if you can develop the right mindset.

A positive and self-worth mindset teaches you to accept yourself with flaws and faults, regardless of how others see you. It makes you realize that you don’t have to be perfect to receive love. When you develop a positive mindset toward yourself, you will be able to utter positive words about yourself. What’s good is that positive words coming from your mouth have the power to bring to life that which has died – your self-worth.

Sometimes developing a positive mindset toward yourself can be daunting. However, this is not to say that it can’t be done. One of the things that you can do is to surround yourself with positivity. This can mean spending time with people who accept you for who you are, people who don’t judge you and make you feel good about yourself. Positivity can also come from positive TV shows and programs, books, podcasts, and the like. The bottom line is people and things that you spend most of your time on or with have the power to influence your attitude and thoughts about yourself.

Another trick that you can exercise is to keep a daily positivity log. What you have to do is list all the positive things that happen in the day and match each to a positive quality about yourself. For instance, if you received good feedback on your latest project, you can attribute that to being hardworking, determined, smart, and the like. If you do this over time, you are bound to find yourself changing the negative thoughts that you had about yourself and believing in your positive traits.

Take care of your body

Self-love starts with making time for yourself – this means focusing on doing things that make you happy and feel amazing. And, one of these things is taking care of your body . How can you do this?

Take time for physical exercise – Create a weekly workout routine with different exercises that you can do. You don’t have to take the whole day, a 30 minutes session every day is enough as long as you are consistent. Besides helping you attain your ideal body, it promotes the feel-good hormones that usher in a good mood. Maybe you want to increase the intensity of your workouts or try a new type of exercise. You might also want to focus on a different area of fitness, such as flexibility or balance.

Nourish your body with healthy foods – Start eating well-balanced diets with all the nutrients that your body requires and don’t forget to hydrate. In addition, supplement your nutrient intake with vitamins such as magnesium gummies . Taking the right nutrients will keep your body and mind healthy, boost your immune system and keep you energized to tackle your daily tasks. In addition, the food that you eat can affect your mood, morale, and energy levels in the long term. If you consume junk, you are likely to gain more weight, which is detrimental to your confidence and your health

Get enough sleep - Your body needs good-quality sleep to restore and rejuvenate as well as enhance other processes such as memory, learning, toxins removal, and cardiovascular function. Besides this, lack of sleep can leave you fatigued, which affects your concentration, moods, and emotions negatively. Start improving the quality of your sleep by adopting sleep hygiene habits such as creating a bedtime routine, keeping your bedroom comfortable, avoiding blue light from gadgets before bed, and avoiding alcohol and caffeine before your sleep time

Heal your heart

Not forgiving the mistakes you make can be a huge hindrance to self-love. It is okay to feel guilty and beat yourself up for mistakes that you make in your life. However, if you don’t move on from there and forgive yourself, you will always see yourself as worthless, which makes it hard to love yourself.

To love yourself from the inside out involves healing your heart. Moreover, this starts by forgiving yourself for past and current mistakes and failures. Remind yourself that you are human, so you are prone to mistakes just like any other person. Think of how you would respond to a friend in the same situation. Most likely you would be understanding and reassuring to the person. Now, stop giving yourself a hard time and respond to yourself the same way you would a friend.

In addition, strive to separate your mistakes and failures from yourself as a person and see negative experiences as a chance to learn and grow. Grow compassion and kindness for yourself. This way, you will find it easy to let go of your past mistakes and forgive others that hurt you before.

Live a life of purpose and passion

It is easy to look down on yourself when you feel like your life amounts to nothing. Living a life of purpose gives meaning to your life and makes you feel accomplished. And when you know what you are living for, your life gets a direction such that you are not swayed by other peoples’ beliefs. You do what truly matters to you and what you are passionate about, which gives you immense happiness.

So how can you live a life with a sense of purpose and passion? Start by discovering your passions, values, and beliefs, then align these three. This way, you will follow your intuition rather than listen to what others think. In addition, offer yourself to be of help to others by giving back and volunteering in your community in alignment with your passions. This will make you feel fulfilled and accomplished, which jumpstarts the journey to self-love.

Build your inner confidence

Self-love and self-esteem are intertwined. If you have high self-esteem, it is so easy to love yourself. Moreover, self-esteem comes when you work on your confidence. And, learning to love yourself from the inside out starts with learning ways to build your inner confidence. This way you can start believing in your capabilities to accomplish what you set your mind to. Here are several tips for building your inner confidence :

Improve your body language – Do you like what you see when you look in the mirror? Smiling often, holding your chin high, and standing up straight could be the small changes that you need to begin seeing yourself differently

Learn something new – Learning new things every day expands your knowledge base, giving you the confidence that you need to tackle different, and often challenging things. Read often or listen to educational and informative podcasts and programs. You can also sign up for a cooking, music class, or any other that interests you to learn a new skill

Stop comparing yourself to others – In this era where everybody’s life is out there on social media, it can be easy to compare yourself to other people. Unfortunately, this makes you overlook your unique qualities and look down on yourself. You need to keep in mind that everyone’s life is unique and you can’t really know what is going on in the other person’s life to be where he or she is. Instead of living your life unhappy that you don’t have what it takes, work on bettering yourself

Face your fears – The best advice that you can receive about building self-confidence is to face your fears head-on. Mostly, fear stems from a lack of confidence and the thought that you can't do it. However, taking the first step to try could be all you need to become confident at doing it. The mistakes that you make become a stepping stone to propel you forward. The more you push yourself out of your comfort zone, the more your confidence grows

Conclusion

Self-love is a powerful tool to have in this era where there are a lot of negativities in society. You need to be able to see yourself as worthy if you are to move forward and be happy. This starts from the inside out – working on your heart, mind, spirit, and body. How you can do that by living a life of purpose, healing your heart from unforgiveness, taking care of your body, and adopting the right mindset. In addition, work on building your inner confidence, which leads to higher self-esteem. This makes it easy to see yourself as lovable and channel the same kind of love that you give to others to yourself as well.