How to Let Go of Stuff with Sentimental Value

You may have some sentimental clutter in your house, even if you've never heard the word. Simply look for the items you've given sentimental value to but that you don't actually need, use, or even like. An emotional attachment to possessions like presents, souvenirs, and inherited goods is one of the most difficult habits for people to break. However challenging it may be to part with these things, you shouldn't let them accumulate clutter in your home or cause you stress.

Here are 10 ways that letting go of sentimental clutter will make you feel happier.

Estate Sales Photo by Duskfall Crew on Unsplash

Determine what’s worth keeping

Ask yourself: What specifically am I sentimental about while analyzing an item? It's probably not the item itself but rather its connection to a certain person, place, or time. You don't need a physical item to remind you of that memory. However, if you adore the item, it is not cluttered and is probably something you should keep.

Don’t let gifts become burdens

Many people keep gifts because they think the giver will enjoy seeing them used or displayed when they come to visit. The giver might not genuinely expect that, though. Even if they do, it is unfair to hold them to that standard. You can use a gift however you like. So it's your choice if you want to donate it to prevent having it clutter up your home.

Get rid of guilt

People frequently hold onto things out of guilt rather than affection or nostalgia. And when it comes to getting organized and decluttering, guilt is useless as a feeling. When analyzing sentimental clutter, you don't necessarily have to feel bad. Instead, consider it empowering to organize your home and decide for yourself whether something is valuable enough to keep.

Save a digital memory

Instead of storing boxes of paper copies when looking through documents or photos, think about scanning and archiving them digitally (unless you need the originals for a specific purpose). Your home's physical storage space may be greatly increased as a result. You can do this with three-dimensional objects as well, like toys for kids. Instead of preserving tangible items that you no longer need, take images of them.

Pass on heirlooms

Don't feel pressured to maintain a family heirloom if you don't want to after receiving it. A relative's treasure could be buried among your clutter. Therefore, ask around to see if someone else in the family would love to have an unwanted inherited item before you get rid of it or store it. A local archive or history museum might also value the heritage, depending on its nature.

Work with an estate sales company

Getting rid of sentimental value is an emotional journey. Many people find it difficult to let go of certain possessions or properties of someone they have recently lost. These items may remind them of their loved ones, which impacts their psychological state. However, working with an estate sales company can ease this process. Estate sale companies organize and price your belongings for sale, keep an eye on traffic flow and sales, and provide security and extra staff to prevent theft during the sale. To ensure a large flow of traffic, they will make the necessary arrangements for licenses and market your sale in advance.

Remake or repurpose an item

Create something new that keeps the emotional significance of the original object to maintain your connection to it. For instance, a stone from an old ring can be replaced in a more fashionable band, and a quilt might be made out of a collection of T-shirts from special occasions that you no longer use. Making an original and unusual item that serves a purpose other than just a dust collector is worth the effort.

Keep one of a bunch

One way to preserve the sentimental value of a collection of treasures, such as all of your childhood stuffed animals, is to choose to keep only one thing. Take the fake fruit decoration your grandma gave you as an example. You probably remember seeing it on display for all of your family's holidays. Just keep one of the fruit pieces if you don't want to use it as your centerpiece.

Locate to another home

If you're stuck between throwing away a sentimental object or keeping it in your house forever, keep in mind that there is a third choice: giving it to someone in need. You might have been looking to thrift the thing for a while, have a local place where you prefer to give used items or have a friend or family member who would truly utilize and enjoy the item. You can be sure it will go to a decent home if you do this.

Keep a scrapbook

When you wish to revisit those memories, you may simply access a lot of your sentimental clutter by organizing it in a scrapbook. Make additions to the scrapbook, such as photos, letters, and other papers. Add notes to the margins to clarify their significance. You might eventually decide to pass this scrapbook down to future family generations.

Conclusion

Many people find it difficult to part with their stuff. Perhaps you have a sentimental memory associated with the object that prevents you from getting rid of it even though you don't need, use, or like it. Even if the memory remains, it appears difficult to get rid of the actual object. To help you on your way, you can work with estate sales, remake or repurpose the item, pass on heirlooms, etc.