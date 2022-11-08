Why Your Doctor Keeps Telling You to Get Outside For A Productivity Boost

Elliot Rhodes

Do you ever find it challenging to stay focused and motivated throughout the day? Maybe you feel like your brain is constantly craving stimulation and new challenges. Or, could it be that you just don’t know how to make the most of your mind? Well, no matter your situation, there’s a good chance that some outdoor activity, such as hiking in the woods or gardening, could help. That’s because research has demonstrated that spending time in natural environments helps stave off cognitive decline by stimulating various brain regions, improving concentration and memory, and increasing creativity and problem-solving abilities. All of which can only help with staying productive throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnLbF_0j31cP3b00
ProductivityKristin Wilson

So, how long do you have to spend in nature before you start to feel the positive effects on your work? Dr. Means cites research that found people's perceptions of their own health and happiness improved after spending only two hours a week outside, and he argues that this has a good effect on productivity. We can enhance our health and happiness with as little as 20 minutes of exercise outdoors every day. Read on to learn more about the surprising ways that outdoor activities impact your brain and how you can use them to improve productivity.

  • Humans Are More Efficient When Exposed To Natural Light

Do you wish you had a higher level of productivity at work? In many studies, exposure to natural light has been demonstrated to benefit physical and mental health. One research examining how windows and natural light affected office employees' health and productivity found that those who didn't have access to windows at work were less productive and had more trouble sleeping. They could not function normally throughout the day, which affected their efficiency and output at work. As a result, being outside in the sunshine may do more than improve productivity and can also give you a much-needed energy boost.

  • Boost Your Concentration And Improve Your Memory

The benefits of nature to our mental and physical well-being cannot be overstated. Spending time in nature is so relaxing that it may be used as a type of meditation. Taking a break outdoors is a great way to improve your short-term memory and refuel your brainpower. Mind tiredness and the "three o'clock doldrums" are two things that a good workout may help you overcome.

  • Increase Creativity And Problem-Solving Abilities

The more time you spend in natural settings, the more your imagination and ability to solve problems grow. Psychologists at the Universities of Utah and Kansas found that those who spent four days outside performed much better on a test of creative thinking. Do you need the motivation to get through a difficult situation, or simply need a fresh perspective? What you need is some fresh air and a little bit of time to think.

  • A Little 10-Minute Walk In The Park May Do Wonders For Your Energy Levels

A short stroll through the park may provide much-needed relief from stress and tension as effectively as a longer trek through the hills. Getting even a little fresh air and sunshine daily improves mood, energy, and concentration. If you find yourself becoming frustrated and exhausted, all you need to do is locate a piece of grass and sit there for ten minutes.

  • The Brain Benefits Greatly From Brief Bouts Of Exercise

Can't find a spot to work out at home or the office? Not enough time to join a gym for a regular workout? Even though your days are jam-packed, you may still find time to focus on your productivity and wellness. One of the greatest methods to combat the negative health effects of inactivity is to ride a chopper bicycle consistently. It's a healthy physical activity that also heightens your awareness of your surroundings. Researchers discovered that those who drive fewer miles to the office or walk or ride their chopper bicycle to work reported higher happiness and productivity levels.

Conclusion

Time spent outside increases cognitive performance, which is essential in today's knowledge-based society. Outdoor activities have been shown to impact our brains in surprising ways. These activities increase the flow of blood in our brains, which leads to increased concentration and focus. If you take care of your mind and body, you'll be more productive at work. As a bonus, you'll enjoy more happiness and better health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# energy levels

Comments / 0

Published by

A financial analyst and enthusiastic about everything related to investing. I try to enjoy using what I have learned from 10 years of studying business.

Waterville, ME
138 followers

More from Elliot Rhodes

How to Attract Senior Citizens to Your Recreation Center

Are you struggling to increase membership at your recreation center? Well, you could be overlooking a significant demographic in the community – senior citizens. The U.S Census Bureau estimates adults over 65 years of age at over 50 million in the United States, which is about 16.5% of the total population. Ignoring this age group could mean losing opportunities to increase revenue as well as fulfill the goals of your recreation center. However, senior citizens won’t just come to your facility. You need to do a good job in attracting them. How can you do that? We offer several tips for you to draw more senior citizens to your recreation center below:

Read full story

The Rise of Technology and Its Influence on Everyday Needs

Digital technologies have advanced faster than any other breakthrough in history, reaching over half of the developing world's population in barely two decades and transforming societies. Technology has the potential to be a great equalizer through improving connection, financial inclusion, trade access, and access to public services.

Read full story

Desalinating Water: An Up-And-Coming Trend as the World Faces a Water Crisis

As the future is difficult to predict, available freshwater will decrease in the coming years due to the increasing demand of a growing population. Many experts and futurists have warned about the water crisis worldwide. Many areas of the world are already experiencing a shortage of freshwater resources. However, scientists are trying to find a solution to this:

Read full story
7 comments

6 Simple Job Search Tips People Always Forget

In theory, applying for a job is a simple process. All you have to do is create a resume, conduct preliminary research, connect with potential employers, and, hopefully, land an interview.

Read full story

Gender Neutral Interview Attire and Business Clothing Ideas

Business attire includes clothing you wear in professional settings. A job interview is one of the most important events to be ready for. Your interview attire should make you feel confident and comfortable while trying to impress your interviewer. The way you dress gives your interviewer their first impression of you. Hence, you want to present yourself professionally.

Read full story

Demand Grows for Sensors in "Smart Buildings" Revolution

Smart buildings are technology-embedded structures that allow for new degrees of personalized interactions between a building and its occupants. The number of buildings deploying smart technologies on a global scale is constantly rising. With the rise in insecurity and disease infections, the world is increasingly seeing the need to install smart devices in buildings to suit various purposes. Sensors, a major smart device, are now becoming mainstream in smart buildings. Following its prominence, this article some smart building sensors that are in high demand:

Read full story

Adjusting Employment Laws for Foreign Workers

There are many advantages associated with the hiring of foreign workers. This global talent saves costs and improves diversity and productivity in the workforce. However, several companies are not able to take advantage of hiring international talent because there are risks associated with the payment of these workers. Hiring and paying employees from another country can be a challenge considering the difficulties involved in US tax regulations and local labor laws for foreign workers. Here are some questions about hiring foreign workers that you might want to be answered.

Read full story
3 comments

12 Best Ecommerce Platforms to Build Your Online Store in 2022

Ecommerce is taking the world by storm and is expected to give a sales business of $7.4 trillion by 2023 (Source: Statista). Furthermore, looking at the global ecommerce market, its CAGR is expected to grow at an average of 14.7% during the forecast period (2020–2027).

Read full story

10 Reasons You Should Focus Your Marketing on Local SEO

SEO is the beating heart of any online business! Using SEO techniques, companies improve their search engine rankings and grow. A distinct type of SEO that has gained traction recently is local SEO, also known as Map SEO. Local SEO assists small and medium-sized businesses in growing. Through local SEO, businesses target the public in their area.

Read full story

How the Global Gas Industry Is Being Revolutionized

The natural gas revolution is here with us, and its potential to change the world for the better is unmatched. We expect a strain on energy supply in coming years as the demand grows due to increased industrialization in Asia and Africa and urbanization around the world. Oil, coal, and other traditional energy sources are not only unsustainable and unreliable but also insufficient going forward. Being the cleanest form of energy known to man today, natural gas is helping the world meet its current and future energy needs all while protecting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Read full story

Why Do Companies Invest Abroad and How Does It Impact Development?

The number of multinational firms and overseas investments have both grown significantly during the past few decades. Because of the integration of various economies brought on by the development of the global organizational system, comparable goods are now sold all over the world. Today's businesses are still enthusiastic about making investments abroad and reaching out to international markets.

Read full story

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.

Read full story
3 comments

Forming an Offshore Company: What You Need to Know

Establishing an offshore company is one of the better business moves that are accepted by investors across the world. Having a favorable business environment with a range of benefits will grab the attention of people quickly. Many countries have taken to this concept and you can see various governments transforming offshore locations into investment grounds for foreign investors. Here are some things you need to consider while investing in an offshore jurisdiction.

Read full story

How Knowledge Graphs Enhance The Customer Experience Through Speed and Accuracy

Knowledge graphs can improve your customers' experience as they use your product, visit your website, or interact with your brand. They are fast and accurate in the results they create. Brands use knowledge graphs via inherent data and use tools such as machine learning and AI to provide the most relevant data and the most accurate version of the truth. The video streaming platform Netflix is a typical use case of the application of knowledge graphs in organizations. Netflix uses an intelligent machine to tailor content based on what you have watched in the past, the way you rate content, and the time spent on the platform. They derive knowledge graphs by observing customers and use them to create recommendations for the user. The knowledge graphs help predict the needs of any industry. Knowledge graphs are essential to enhance the customer experience in many ways. Some of them include:

Read full story

Fascinating Real Estate Market Data Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

Trying new real estate tactics and marketing ideas can improve your methods for personal follow-ups, email marketing, niche targeting campaigns, and other techniques to help you to determine which approaches work best to grow your business.

Read full story

How to make your architecture firm stand out from the rest

Cutting through the noise in a busy market can be challenging even for big architecture firms, let alone small teams. Competition is harsh, and often the competition will have a bigger budget to spend on marketing than you. This doesn’t mean that you should just give up. You can do plenty of things to disrupt this status quo and make your firm more publicly present.

Read full story

Ways to recruit more effectively against the competition

Recruiting top talent is becoming more challenging nowadays due to rising competition and a tight labor market. Around 68% of recruiting managers are facing difficulty in securing applicants while 49% of HR managers have mentioned competition as the main reason. The employment market is getting more competitive due to the diversified range of skill sets. Failing to achieve hiring goals can leave a long-term detrimental impact on a business. Thus, hiring managers are required to be more detail-oriented in screening the candidates.

Read full story

Employees want to work at diverse and inclusive organizations

Diverse and inclusive organizations have a diversified workforce, including people from different age groups, lifestyles, cultures, races, religions, and backgrounds. Organizations with an inclusive working atmosphere earn a deeper trust of people and outshine the competition as they respect the unique perspectives of their employees. Diverse businesses have a 2.3 times greater income stream per worker, according to Deloitte.

Read full story
35 comments

Qualities of an effective project manager

When you are assigned to lead the work of a team to achieve some project goals within given constraints, you will know just how difficult it is. Project management is an interesting career adventure but not easy. You have to stick to the primary constraints which are the scope of the project, the time available for full execution of the project, and the budget available to you. So many people are on the quest to land project management jobs because of how lucrative it is but there are some qualities to be imbibed to be termed a ‘great project manager’. Let us see some of these qualities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy