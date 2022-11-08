Why Your Doctor Keeps Telling You to Get Outside For A Productivity Boost

Do you ever find it challenging to stay focused and motivated throughout the day? Maybe you feel like your brain is constantly craving stimulation and new challenges. Or, could it be that you just don’t know how to make the most of your mind? Well, no matter your situation, there’s a good chance that some outdoor activity, such as hiking in the woods or gardening, could help. That’s because research has demonstrated that spending time in natural environments helps stave off cognitive decline by stimulating various brain regions , improving concentration and memory, and increasing creativity and problem-solving abilities. All of which can only help with staying productive throughout the day.

Productivity Kristin Wilson

So, how long do you have to spend in nature before you start to feel the positive effects on your work? Dr. Means cites research that found people's perceptions of their own health and happiness improved after spending only two hours a week outside, and he argues that this has a good effect on productivity. We can enhance our health and happiness with as little as 20 minutes of exercise outdoors every day. Read on to learn more about the surprising ways that outdoor activities impact your brain and how you can use them to improve productivity.

Humans Are More Efficient When Exposed To Natural Light

Do you wish you had a higher level of productivity at work? In many studies, exposure to natural light has been demonstrated to benefit physical and mental health. One research examining how windows and natural light affected office employees' health and productivity found that those who didn't have access to windows at work were less productive and had more trouble sleeping. They could not function normally throughout the day, which affected their efficiency and output at work. As a result, being outside in the sunshine may do more than improve productivity and can also give you a much-needed energy boost.

Boost Your Concentration And Improve Your Memory

The benefits of nature to our mental and physical well-being cannot be overstated. Spending time in nature is so relaxing that it may be used as a type of meditation. Taking a break outdoors is a great way to improve your short-term memory and refuel your brainpower. Mind tiredness and the "three o'clock doldrums" are two things that a good workout may help you overcome.

Increase Creativity And Problem-Solving Abilities

The more time you spend in natural settings, the more your imagination and ability to solve problems grow. Psychologists at the Universities of Utah and Kansas found that those who spent four days outside performed much better on a test of creative thinking. Do you need the motivation to get through a difficult situation, or simply need a fresh perspective? What you need is some fresh air and a little bit of time to think.

A Little 10-Minute Walk In The Park May Do Wonders For Your Energy Levels

A short stroll through the park may provide much-needed relief from stress and tension as effectively as a longer trek through the hills. Getting even a little fresh air and sunshine daily improves mood, energy, and concentration. If you find yourself becoming frustrated and exhausted, all you need to do is locate a piece of grass and sit there for ten minutes.

The Brain Benefits Greatly From Brief Bouts Of Exercise

Can't find a spot to work out at home or the office? Not enough time to join a gym for a regular workout? Even though your days are jam-packed, you may still find time to focus on your productivity and wellness. One of the greatest methods to combat the negative health effects of inactivity is to ride a chopper bicycle consistently. It's a healthy physical activity that also heightens your awareness of your surroundings. Researchers discovered that those who drive fewer miles to the office or walk or ride their chopper bicycle to work reported higher happiness and productivity levels.

Conclusion

Time spent outside increases cognitive performance, which is essential in today's knowledge-based society. Outdoor activities have been shown to impact our brains in surprising ways. These activities increase the flow of blood in our brains, which leads to increased concentration and focus. If you take care of your mind and body, you'll be more productive at work. As a bonus, you'll enjoy more happiness and better health.