How to Attract Senior Citizens to Your Recreation Center

Elliot Rhodes

Are you struggling to increase membership at your recreation center? Well, you could be overlooking a significant demographic in the community – senior citizens. The U.S Census Bureau estimates adults over 65 years of age at over 50 million in the United States, which is about 16.5% of the total population. Ignoring this age group could mean losing opportunities to increase revenue as well as fulfill the goals of your recreation center. However, senior citizens won’t just come to your facility. You need to do a good job in attracting them. How can you do that? We offer several tips for you to draw more senior citizens to your recreation center below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nzzG_0j30xb1L00
Recreation CenterYan Krukov

Market extensively

Attracting senior citizens to your facility starts by informing them about the existence of your recreation center. Also, include what your center has in store for them. If they are having a hard time finding a recreation center that caters to their needs, they are likely to get interested and take you up on your offer. There are several ways that you can reach the older demographic including email marketing and telemarketing.

In addition, partner with local organizations that seniors in your community frequent such as churches and hospitals. Most importantly, don’t ignore having an online presence. Seniors also turn to the internet to check out organizations before committing to them. So, work on improving your website to enhance user experience and accessibility. Additionally, get your recreation center listed on popular directories such as Yelp and Google My Business and focus on collecting reviews on these platforms.

Provide robust activities

Seniors are more aware of their health and are conscious to engage in activities that enhance their well-being. Traditional and popular activities for seniors such as bingo nights, poker tournaments, and bridge tournaments are great for socialization. Also, try to organize events where seniors can enjoy different music themes with a light sparkling wine, where they can also enjoy a simple conversation between each other. However, senior citizens in this era are looking for more. They want opportunities to learn something new as well as experience adventures. For these reasons, you want to think in the line of sports, physical exercises, jewelry making, adult classes, and crafts such as knitting, and pottery among others. Additionally, adventure activities can include outdoor activities such as gardening clubs, walking clubs, photography, exploration trips such as bird watching, and the like.

However, ensure that you consider the limitations that come with old age when planning activities. For instance, provide gym equipment, such as dumbbell sets, treadmills, ellipticals, and more that are easy to use for senior citizens.

Include accessibility features

Most senior citizens deal with derailed hearing, vision, and mobility. If you are to attract them to your facility and keep them coming, accommodating these issues in your recreation center is crucial. Make adjustments to make your facility accessible to everyone. This can include building ramps for wheelchairs, elevators to access top floors, and automatic doors. In addition, make bathrooms easy to use for seniors by adding safety bars, lowering sinks, and leaving the areas under the sink empty to accommodate wheelchairs. Moreover, use non-slippery floors and add a font size on the pamphlets, programs, signage, and other written material to promote readability.

Offer senior discounts

Most senior citizens suffer financial insecurities among other predicaments after retirement. They are always cautious about how they spend their money. For this reason, discounting the membership fees for senior citizens is likely to resonate well with this demographic. Making membership affordable is a surefire way to get more seniors to sign up. In addition, organize giveaways and promotions geared towards the senior citizens regularly. This will give a chance to more people in this age group to sample what you have to offer, increasing the likelihood of drawing them to sign up for membership.

Host community activities

Feeling as part of a community has become very important for so many people especially after having a taste of what it is like to be isolated during the pandemic. You can be sure that senior citizens who value the community will jump at an offer to spend time and get to know those around them. Plan community outreach activities at your facility. You can also partner with other businesses and organizations to popularize the events. Moreover, utilizing other marketing avenues such as email marketing, and social media can go a long way in informing more people about the events.

Conclusion

If you want to increase your recreation center’s revenue, focusing on the older demographic could be your best bet. The good thing is that attracting senior citizens to your recreation center isn’t so hard. Just be sure to provide a wide range of activities that interest the seniors and make membership affordable. In addition, include accessibility features in the center. Moreover, market widely to reach more seniors in the community.

# Recreation Center

