Desalinating Water: An Up-And-Coming Trend as the World Faces a Water Crisis

Elliot Rhodes

As the future is difficult to predict, available freshwater will decrease in the coming years due to the increasing demand of a growing population. Many experts and futurists have warned about the water crisis worldwide. Many areas of the world are already experiencing a shortage of freshwater resources. However, scientists are trying to find a solution to this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw2jA_0in8a6bQ00
Water ReservoirSpiros Xanthos

One obvious solution that has emerged over the last several decades is distillation. This refers to removing salt from seawater, but could also apply to other types of water. You could also install a reverse osmosis system in your home so that you can be sure the water you are drinking has been properly filtered. This kind of water treatment has been practiced and used to address global water supply issues. Some countries in the Middle East rely on distillation to produce 90% of their drinking water. This region has around 40% of the global desalinated water capacity, mostly Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia is known for being home to the world's biggest desalination plants.

According to the International Water Association (IWA), distillation provides only 1% of the world’s drinking water. However, distillation is considered to have a significant environmental impact and is energy-intensive and expensive. Around 70% of desalination in the Gulf is done through an energy-intensive evaporative process, using entirely fossil fuels. Even as a filtration-based technology, reverse osmosis becomes more reliable and less energy-intensive, and the electricity that is used to create the required pressures is still substantially generated using fossil fuels.

International groups, such as the Global Clean Water Desalination Alliance, have been promoting the use of clean energy for desalination, setting targets until 2036 to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Some Middle East countries are already leading the pack in commissioning renewable energy-powered desalination projects. Also, desalination technologies can be stretched further to become more efficient and to have less of an impact on the environment.

The demand for decarbonization has sped up countries' technological impetus across the world, and the Middle East, which has relied on hydrocarbons for its energy needs, has made a great effort to adopt sustainable practices. With many government initiatives inspiring the private sector, this movement has been highly collaborative. Government bodies in the Middle East explore ways to raise the use of renewable energy in desalination activities, which has enabled a step-change in progress. The same progress is seen in Europe and North America, where measures are taken to ensure clean energy is seen as a valuable economic investment. Desalination is only projected to expand rapidly. The future vision is to make renewable desalination replace conventional systems.

Innovation in desalination goes beyond discussion to include crucial development in water. The modern challenge in emerging cities will require more ingenious ways to provide reliable utility services.

In 2018, South Africa’s Cape Town started counting down the moment the city ran out of drinking water completely. This was a way to force the government to rethink its infrastructure, energy, and better technology needed to continue life.

From the arid regions of the Middle East, Africa, some other underdeveloped islands, and even some metropolises of the US, technology will continue to be an integral part of the conversations around the global water crisis. Therefore, policymakers, utility providers, and the private sector must be prepared for the new wave of opportunities arising from today’s discoveries to tackle the climate crisis and the water crisis, as some of the predictions for the future of the world’s water supply show this:

  • By 2025, around 1.8 billion people will live in areas that have water shortages.
  • According to the U.S. Intelligence Community Assessment of Global Water Security, by 2030 humanity’s annual world water requirements will exceed current sustainable water supplies by 40%.
  • If we continue what we are doing today, by 2040 there will not be enough drinking water in the world to quench the thirst of the world population.
  • According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, by 2050, one in five countries in the world will face water shortages.

Conclusion

Researchers around the world claim that the world is going to face shortages of drinking water. However, scientists are trying to distillate seawater, and some people are already using water filters in their homes.

