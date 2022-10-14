Gender Neutral Interview Attire and Business Clothing Ideas

Business attire includes clothing you wear in professional settings. A job interview is one of the most important events to be ready for.

Your interview attire should make you feel confident and comfortable while trying to impress your interviewer. The way you dress gives your interviewer their first impression of you. Hence, you want to present yourself professionally.

Is not only the interview that matters, even on a daily basis, but you also want to wear clothes appropriate to your job, which makes you look more responsible and committed to work. Meanwhile, many gender stereotypes exist in dress codes, gender-neutral clothing is appropriate for anyone to wear in interviews and day-to-day work.

These examples will help you find the appropriate attire that suits you.

Smart Casual

Cultivated Culture

This style is comfortable and professional at the same time. Smart Casual includes neutral choices of clothes, for both men and women. You can choose neutral-colored pants or chinos and a neutral button-down shirt.

Jeans look good too, but you should avoid them because some companies don’t allow wearing jeans in the workplace. On the other hand, you can choose casual shoes. Men can wear casual leather or suede shoes. Meanwhile, women can wear casual heels or ballet flats.

Business Casual

Cultivated Culture

Another style you can use while preparing your outfit for an interview or day-to-day work in the company is business casual. This style is the most common one for dress codes. Likewise, it is always an option when you are confused about what to wear.

This style is more formal compared to smart casual. For men, it includes a sport coat, slacks, and leather shoes. Whereas, for women, a neutral blouse with a blazer or sweater, tailored dress pants, and flats or pumps. Furthermore, make sure that your clothes are wrinkle-free .

Business Formal

Cultivated Culture

This look is a traditional conservative attire and it is known as the most formal workplace outfit. Professions that tend to wear this kind of look more are bankers, lawyers, and consultants.

Business Formal includes a full suit and dress shoes for both genders. This doesn’t mean that formal stops you from showing your personality. You can choose the color of suit that matches you the best and models that fit you better. Most of them are dark or neutral, with lighter-colored tops or shirts. However, in business formal, try to avoid patterns and bright colors.

Dressing for a job interview

Before finding an interview attire, research the company you are applying to. Find out more about their culture and their dress code. Furthermore, try to find photos of people in the office to see the style of their outfit, if it is casual or more formal.

With this research, it would be easier for you to create an adequate outfit for the interview . It is preferable to prepare your interview attire the night before and do your laundry because the first impression is based on what you are wearing and how your clothes look. Nevertheless, it is never a mistake to prepare backup interview attire just in case something unexpectedly appears at the last moment.

Accessories

Choosing accessories is an important step while getting business attire ready. They can change the whole outfit and give it another look. One of the accessories that attract attention immediately is bags. Consider carrying a professional bag, portfolio, or backpack, which will add a professional look.

Other accessories, like jewelry and belts, should be minimal and simple. Accessories that are very preferable for interview attire and business style are watches. Watches bring personality to your outfit . Types of them like swiss made watches with their elegance and class can communicate seriousness and professionalism. Moreover, wearing a watch during the interview will inspire confidence and will help your first impression of your interviewer to be determined.

There are a variety of ways to dress for a business interview and day-to-day work. All you have to remember are the dress code rules, and then you can create different outfits with a unique style that suits you and fits perfectly with your personality. Nevertheless, always remember the importance of how you dress!