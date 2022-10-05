Adjusting Employment Laws for Foreign Workers

There are many advantages associated with the hiring of foreign workers. This global talent saves costs and improves diversity and productivity in the workforce. However, several companies are not able to take advantage of hiring international talent because there are risks associated with the payment of these workers. Hiring and paying employees from another country can be a challenge considering the difficulties involved in US tax regulations and local labor laws for foreign workers. Here are some questions about hiring foreign workers that you might want to be answered.

Can American companies hire these foreign workers?

Yes, American businesses can recruit foreign workers either as independent contractors or full-time employees. There is the option available of either relocating to the U.S. or working remotely. But you are going to need the requisite visa and labor certification.

While you are applying for labor certification for these foreign workers, the businesses have to give evidence of their need and have to establish that the hired worker will be paid the necessary wages. The foreign contractor has to fill out the form W-8 BEN for proving their status as a non-US resident.

How American businesses can hire foreign employees?

American businesses can recruit foreign talent by applying for relevant certification from the labor department. This certification will be decided by the occupational needs of the available vacancy. After the approval of this certification, the company can start the talent sourcing and interview process.

After the proper candidate has been chosen, the next step will be to get a work visa from the immigration department for verifying the tax laws that are applicable for the business and the recruited foreign employee. One of the most crucial processes in hiring a foreign employee involves translating the information that the employee needs to understand. E-learning translation is a wonderful way to do this, but it may be challenging because it takes a thorough understanding of both languages.

How the US businesses can pay these foreign workers?

Usually, there are a couple of ways available for paying foreign workers in the US. The first is to set up an entity in the country of residence of the foreign worker. If they have an entity in the country, the US companies can recruit and pay the local employees to build remote teams all over the world. A business can set up a subsidiary in a foreign country if the number of foreign employees is required to justify the costs and time associated with the process.

The second and easier way is to employ the services of an EOR or Employer of Record service. It will ensure that all the compliance is met on behalf of the company without placing a governor on the work process of the employee.

What US visas are applicable for foreign employees?

Any organization or company has to apply for a relevant work visa from the citizenship and immigration services on the behalf of the foreign employee. You need to use Form 1-9 for verifying the work authorization for workers that are already residing in the US. If this is not the case, the company needs to sponsor the visa of the foreign worker.

Some of the most common visas that are available for these workers are,

  • L visas for special workers.
  • H visas for temporary foreign employees.
  • E visas for transferring qualified workers.
  • P visas for temporary engagements in the country.

What are the benefits of foreign worker recruitment?

There are many benefits involved in the recruitment of foreign employees in the US. Engaging foreign employees will add value to the company with the diversification of the workforce. You can access global insights and improve your productivity. Some of the other benefits are,

  • Getting access to some unique skills that are not available in the US.
  • Access to an international talent pool for strengthening the workforce.
  • Development of remote global teams with local offerings.
  • Inclusion of global knowledge and foreign languages in the workplace.
  • Better flexibility within the workforce.
  • Get new creative ideas for issue-resolution techniques.

Conclusion

One of the common problems associated with the recruitment and payment of foreign workers is worker misclassification. This happens when a business categorizes an employee incorrectly. For instance, this can happen for legal and tax purposes, rather than hiring them as permanent employees. The misclassification can place companies at legal and financial risk. You might have to face lawsuits, fines, penalties, and worker settlements. So, it is a good idea to work with pros (PEO services) for this.

