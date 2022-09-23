12 Best Ecommerce Platforms to Build Your Online Store in 2022

Elliot Rhodes

Ecommerce is taking the world by storm and is expected to give a sales business of $7.4 trillion by 2023 (Source: Statista). Furthermore, looking at the global ecommerce market, its CAGR is expected to grow at an average of 14.7% during the forecast period (2020–2027).

We have several ecommerce platform options available in the market, each offering its unique features. Some of the most popular ones include Shopify, Big Commerce, Magento, WooCommerce, OpenCart, Volusion, etc.

This blog lists the 13 best ecommerce platforms that you may choose to build your first online store in 2022:

Best Platforms to Build an Ecommerce Website

I've curated the list of best ecommerce platforms based on their usability, popularity, features, and reviews.

1. Magento

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwDSq_0i788AdF00
Magneto

Magento is an ecommerce platform that offers many features for tracking, monitoring, and optimizing conversions on your ecommerce store. It lets you choose any Magento hosting solution to provide a seamless shopping experience to your customers.

Magento supports both OOP and MVC architectures, making it an ideal platform for developers but a bit challenging for non-technical users. It may be challenging for people without the technical skills to customize Magento and scale their online stores effectively.

2. WooCommerce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRlb3_0i788AdF00
WooCommerce

WooCommerce powers over 23% of the ecommerce sites and is the most popular option, with an ever-growing user base. The main reason for WooCommerce's popularity is its simplicity and the fact that it is the official WordPress ecommerce plugin.

Beginners looking to start their first ecommerce store can safely go with WooCommerce to manage and expand their business with absolute ease.

3. Shopify

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37swM1_0i788AdF00
Shopify

Shopify is yet another popular option in the world of ecommerce plugins. Whether you’re selling products, building an affiliate site, or even starting a blog, Shopify is well-suited for all businesses.

It offers a plethora of exciting features to help you set up an aesthetically pleasing storefront and let you personalize your store the way you want. With Shopify, you can customize your product pages, create social accounts, and more.

Most ecommerce entrepreneurs opt for Shopify because of its easy-to-use interface. Shopify also offers expert support that provides valuable insights into using the platform effectively.

4. BigCommerce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV1Ny_0i788AdF00
BigCommerce

Founded in 2009, BigCommerce has become a significant force in the ecommerce world. Some of BigCommerce's major clients include Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, Skull Candy, Sony, Vodaphone, and Woolrich.

BigCommerce is best suited for businesses seeking flexibility and power. This ecommerce platform gives you several ways to build your store, including elements like drag and drop builders, custom themes, and mobile apps. Plus, their customer service team is always ready to help!

5. Volusion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N94Re_0i788AdF00
Volusion

Volusion is a robust eCommerce platform that lets you manage your inventory and track sales efficiently. It provides a wide variety of tools to help you promote your products and drive traffic. Other than that, their top-notch customer service doesn't leave you stranded in times of confusion.

6. OpenCart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Ql2_0i788AdF00
OpenCart

OpenCart is a free, open-source shopping cart system supported by a vibrant community. It's perfect for small businesses seeking to jump directly into selling their online services without paying any fees.

OpenCart's customizability lets you tweak your store the way you want. And it also offers extensions and themes to give your store a professional look.

7. PrestaShop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409txD_0i788AdF00
PrestaShop

PrestaShop is an open-source content management system (CMS) based on PHP and MySQL. It is enriched with the right ecommerce features and includes everything you need to launch a successful online store.

PrestaShop lets you grow your ecommerce store, thanks to its customizability and high flexibility. This ecommerce platform is available in 40+ languages and lets you run your store in 190 countries.

8. Zen Cart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbWW4_0i788AdF00
Zen Cart

Zen Cart is a popular open-source shopping cart platform and has been powering millions of stores since 2004. It's incredibly flexible and can be customized in almost any way imaginable.

Zen Cart is fairly easy to step and maintain but can be challenging for users unfamiliar with server configuration.

9. Shift4Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLWEG_0i788AdF00
Shift4Shop

Shift4Shop is an excellent ecommerce platform with over 200,000 customers and an impressive customer support.

I have ranked it lower on the list since it lacks the functionalities and features found in the best ecommerce platforms. That said, its intuitive website builder, free themes, and zero monthly fees make it a good option for beginners.

10. Squarespace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgdeG_0i788AdF00
Squarespace

Squarespace offers everything you need to start running an online shop, including a wide variety of themes, customizable options, and much more.

However, it is not well suited for bigger stores due to many limitations. Like it forces you to use their hosting service, so you don't have the liberty to opt for your preferred ecommerce hosting provider.

11. Square Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEknT_0i788AdF00
Square Online

Square Online provides design flexibility and offers excellent value for money. It gives you a personalized ecommerce experience and lets you launch a mobile-ready site instantly.

Square Online offers all the necessary features, from in-built marketing features to a dashboard that shows all the info you need in a single view.

12. Yo!Kart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuNGG_0i788AdF00
Yo!Kart

Yo!Kart (formerly known as Yodel) is an open-source, cloud-based multi-vendor software that helps merchants sell their products online. It offers various features, including catalogs, multi-lingual support, multiple payment gateways, various integrations, and a business operations dashboard.

Unlike other ecommerce platforms like Shopify or BigCommerce, it allows startups, small businesses, and enterprises to launch their digital markets without any external plugins or apps. Yo!Kart also offers lifetime licensing and a one-off price model, making it an affordable online marketplace solution.

Conclusion

With such a wide selection of ecommerce platforms available online, how do you pick the right one? The best practice is to look into each platform's features, pricing, support, and reviews.

No matter which ecommerce platform you choose, it is essential to conduct a complete research before making your final decision. Analyze your needs and pick the one that meets your requirements best.

