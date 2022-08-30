How the Global Gas Industry Is Being Revolutionized

The natural gas revolution is here with us, and its potential to change the world for the better is unmatched. We expect a strain on energy supply in coming years as the demand grows due to increased industrialization in Asia and Africa and urbanization around the world. Oil, coal, and other traditional energy sources are not only unsustainable and unreliable but also insufficient going forward. Being the cleanest form of energy known to man today, natural gas is helping the world meet its current and future energy needs all while protecting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil tanker Venti

Who is leading the Global Gas Industry Revolution?

The revolution in the global gas industry is being spearheaded by business leaders and investors who have chosen clean, sustainable energy as opposed to conventional energy sources, e.g. oil and coal. Some of these executives and investors include:

i. Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer, Kinder Morgan: Kinder Morgan has stayed at the top of North America’s gas industry for the last 25 years. With Steven Kean as the CEO, the company boasts over 141 gas terminals and 83,000 miles of pipelines across North America.

ii. Ben van Beurden, Shell PLC CEO: For almost 4 decades at the helm of Shell, Ben has helped the company climb to among the biggest gas companies in the world. He was instrumental in helping Shell clinch a 6.25% stake in Qatar’s $29 billion liquefied gas project in 2022.

iii. Joseph Sigelman: As the leading man at the AG&P Group, Joseph Sigelman has helped the company cement its position as a leader in downstream LNG importation and distribution around the world. AG&P has invested significantly in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, LNG import terminals, and piped natural gas, especially in India and the Philippines.

iv. Toby Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT Corporation: Under Toby’s leadership, EQT Corporation has climbed to the top of North America’s natural gas production and distribution. On average, EQT produces 5.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. Toby is now leading the push to increase daily natural gas production and distribution in North America to 45 billion cubic feet by 2030.

Global Gas Industry Revolution and its Impact on the Global Economy

The ripple effect of the global energy revolution is contributing significantly economic revolution. Nations around the world are rebuilding their economies in the new normal by creating more jobs, enhancing industrialization, and lowering energy costs thanks to the gas industry revolution. In the US alone, the newfound abundance of natural gas has created more than 600,000 jobs.

Liquefied natural (LNG) gas is revolutionizing the transport sector by providing a cleaner alternative to diesel. LNG use as marine fuel in countries such as the Netherlands and Singapore has helped reduce emissions of sulfur oxides. In North America, particularly Canada increased installation of small-scale gas-liquefaction plants has helped fleet operators transition to LNG as the primary fuel source for their trucks.

LNG has the potential to replace coal as the primary source of electricity in North America, fuelling electric vehicles and enhancing sustainable mobility. That will minimize oil importation and save the region billions of dollars in annual importation costs.

How Gas Revolution is Enhancing Safety & Environmental Conservation

Oil production harms the environment and endangers people’s health. The technology for LNG production and distribution (notably hydraulic fracturing) is designed to protect water, air, wildlife, people, and mother Earth as a whole.

Industrial revolution in oil and gas

Digital technology is at the heart of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The industrial revolution in oil and gas will be spearheaded by the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) into the sector. The IoT now helps gas companies to predict and optimize assets, upstream and midstream operations, well drilling, and well production. The technology also aids in environmental monitoring and logistics during extraction processes.

Conclusion

The global gas revolution presents us with a tremendous opportunity to adopt clean energy practices affordably and conveniently. Of course, the revolution has to overcome a series of environmental and operational challenges now and in the foreseeable future. With governments around the world creating an enabling environment for LNG extraction and distribution, and with investors in the energy sector committed to the revolution, there is hope that the sector will effectively deal with these challenges.