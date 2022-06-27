How Knowledge Graphs Enhance The Customer Experience Through Speed and Accuracy

Knowledge graphs can improve your customers' experience as they use your product, visit your website, or interact with your brand. They are fast and accurate in the results they create. Brands use knowledge graphs via inherent data and use tools such as machine learning and AI to provide the most relevant data and the most accurate version of the truth. The video streaming platform Netflix is a typical use case of the application of knowledge graphs in organizations. Netflix uses an intelligent machine to tailor content based on what you have watched in the past, the way you rate content, and the time spent on the platform. They derive knowledge graphs by observing customers and use them to create recommendations for the user. The knowledge graphs help predict the needs of any industry. Knowledge graphs are essential to enhance the customer experience in many ways. Some of them include:

Knowledge Graph Photo by RODNAE Productions

It provides faster insights into customers' interests and needs: You might have noticed that when

you use Facebook, and you click on a particular product, it seems that the product follows you to whatever site you visit afterward until you finally buy it. What these brands use is artificial intelligence. The AI keeps suggesting different products that do the same thing that you might be looking for until you see a product that is a good fit for you. This is one of the simplest uses of knowledge graphs. Based on the knowledge gathered by the AI, it keeps finding products that may meet your needs, thus enhancing your customer experience and helping you meet the particular need you have at that time.

It makes data relevant or valuable : When you visit different sights from your mobile phone, tab, or computer, a knowledge graph is built on the type of needs you have or your interests. Using YouTube, as an illustration, this streaming video company stores the kinds of videos that you watch, how much time you spend watching them, and what your interests are. The AI uses this information to source all the information on YouTube using your knowledge graph. Then it suggests to you the kind of videos that you would likely go for, enhancing the time you spend on YouTube. One of the purposes of knowledge is to make the data collected from your use to make your navigation of the app helpful to you.

It helps to improve the speed of closing: A knowledge graph helps you find a hair clipper much faster than you would find it on your own. For example, you may visit Google and type "hair clipper" in New York malls. With this information, the AI will keep showing you pictures of hair clippers in New York, the best hair clippers, the best prices, and where you can find them in malls or e-commerce websites. The AI, using the knowledge graph it has on you, will find out your interests or needs and help you meet them at the quickest possible time. This is an intelligent way to meet your needs with less stress on your end and ensure that the results are well-targeted.

It increases the efficiency of the brand product: Companies such as LinkedIn, Google, and Amazon use knowledge graphs for marketing their products to the public. It has been instrumental in the growth of these technology giants, and other companies are incorporating this technology to help build their brands. The use of knowledge graphs will improve the services of your company because it has specific and accurate information. Using the information gathered by knowledge graphs, you can predict your brand's needs, making your company more competitive. Knowledge graphs will provide the information that your company's sales team needs to analyze the target market and make sharper decisions.

It allows for optimum data management : Many companies, in their daily work, generate a lot of data and are often not sure how to use it. Using knowledge graphs will make your team intentional. They will know how to use the knowledge graphs to understand their customers and predict their needs. The knowledge graphs will create on-the-go insights, which can help them make faster decisions. The knowledge graph can help organize the signals from the marketplace and help the sales team market products to prospective buyers, focusing on meeting needs. In effect, the knowledge graph is a source of support for your sales team. You can know the products sold in a specific region and the demography purchases. This is valuable information to the sales team.

Knowledge graphs are helpful to the sales team and every company's bottom line. The AI can create accurate results faster because it studies human behavior and draws inferences from the data it receives. The data available helped create the technical support needed for the sales team and customer service team to assist in improving the customer experience of your brand and creating more business.