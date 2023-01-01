10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont

Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.

man standing in an empty grocery aisle Photo by (WeStarMoney / Pexels)

10 Things to Stock Up On

While you should stock up on these things in just about any state, they are particularly important in a small rural state like Vermont. We don't have the available resources many large cities do. And our winters are more extreme.

Heating

Pellet stoves and radiant heat are wonderful things, but if the power is out, you'll be much happier if you have a wood stove and a few cords of dry hardwood in a lean-to in the backyard.

Water

If the power is out, you can't rely on your well pump. You'll need to have a few containers of water stored in case of emergencies.

Remember, you also need water to flush the toilet, wash the dishes, wash your hands, and fill your dog's water bowl. A few bottles won't be enough.

canned food and bottled water Photo by (Julia M Cameron / Pexels)

Food

Canned goods, dried staples, and freeze-dried food are all good items to stock up on if you live in Vermont. It's easy to store these items, and they can provide a valuable source of nutrition in an emergency.

We also keep a few boxes of MREs in the pantry for long-term needs. If you are without power and can't get to the store, MREs are a lifesaver, literally.

First Aid Supplies

A well-stocked first aid kit should be part of your Vermont survival plan. You'll want to include items like bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes and ointments, thermometers, tweezers, and more. Don't forget special needs like nutritional shakes for elders, prescription meds for those with a medical condition, and baby Tylenol which has become very difficult to find lately.

a box of cash Photo by (Pixabay /Pexels)

Cash

Have you ever tried to pay for your groceries with a credit card when the power is out? Always keep cash on hand. Even if it's only $100 for basic emergency needs.

Batteries and Solar Chargers

You never know when you'll need extra batteries or a solar charger. Make sure to keep them stored in a cool, dry place for easy access.

Light sources

It gets dark around 4:30 PM in the northeast during the winter. That's a long time to sit in the dark and be bored. Invest in candles, solar lanterns, oil lamps, or whatever you most feel comfortable using.

I love these crank-up lights personally. They do a great job.

Generator

If the power is out, you may want to consider investing in an emergency generator. They are relatively inexpensive and can be powered by gas, so you won't have to worry about a power outage.

boy using a walkie talkie Photo by (Cottonbro Studio / Pexels)

Communication

It's not unusual to have a mile or so separating your home in Vermont from a neighbor. If the power is out, chances are your phone and the internet won't work either.

Consider getting a scanner so you can at least hear what the fire and emergency responders are doing in your area. Walkie-talkies are valuable for keeping in touch with neighbors if you do have some close by. And, if you're up for something new to learn, try a ham radio.

snowy road in Vermont Photo by (Ellen / Pexels)

In summary, always have basic supplies at the ready. This is especially true in Vermont. Wood stoves, water storage, canned goods, first aid supplies, cash, batteries and solar chargers, light sources, generators, and communication are all essential items to have on hand for an emergency. Be prepared and stay safe!