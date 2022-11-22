Travel Essentials for a Vermont Vacation

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

When planning a vacation, there are a few things you always need to remember to pack. Whether you’re headed to the beach or the mountains, here are ten essentials for your Vermont getaway!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMNLu_0jJyXIb800
a red covered bridge in VermontPhoto byMichelle / Pixabay

What to Pack for a Vermont Vacation

If you're heading to Vermont for a little down time, you won't want to leave these winter essentials behind.

Wool Beanie

Keep your head warm and stylish with a wool beanie. This is an absolute must depending on if you are hitting the ski slopes or visiting shops on Church Street Marketplace.

Warm Sweater

A warm and cozy sweater is essential for a Vermont vacation - especially during the colder months. Look for something with a wool blend or natural fibers to ensure you stay warm, no matter what the temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYIby_0jJyXIb800
suitcases on a cartPhoto byJames / Pixabay

Travel Disinfecting Wipes

Public spaces can harbor germs, so be sure to pack a travel-size container of disinfecting wipes. Keep them handy for wiping down surfaces before you touch them!

Waterproof Hiking Boots

Vermont is known for its beautiful mountain terrain and trails – make sure you are prepared by packing waterproof, non-slip hiking boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Uh6m_0jJyXIb800
man holding an umbrella in the rainPhoto byPexels / Pixabay

Umbrella

No matter the season, you never know when a rain shower might hit, so make sure to always pack an umbrella. This will come in handy during any outdoor activities you plan on doing while visiting Vermont!

Sunscreen and Sunglasses

If you're hitting the slopes or taking a stroll around Lake Champlain, don't forget to bring sunscreen and a pair of sunglasses. The sun's rays can be strong even on the coldest days, so make sure you are protected from harmful UV rays!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG7KO_0jJyXIb800
red thermos on a dockPhoto byBruno \ Pixabay

Thermos

Fill your thermos with your favorite hot beverage – like coffee or tea – for a cozy pick-me-up during your hike or ski trip.

Layers of Clothing

Vermont's climate can change quickly, so make sure you are prepared by packing multiple layers of clothing. This will help keep warm and stay comfortable no matter what weather comes your way!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiSoH_0jJyXIb800
woman wearing a hat and scarfPhoto byStock Snap \ Pixabay

Cashmere Scarf

A cashmere scarf is the perfect accessory for any occasion – and especially useful for those cold Vermont nights.

Camera

Be sure to capture all the beauty of Vermont by bringing along a camera. Whether it's your phone or a digital camera, you'll want to remember your vacation long after it's over!

With these ten items in tow, you’ll be ready to enjoy your Vermont getaway in style and comfort! Happy travels!

