Poultney, VT

Sample Delicious Dishes at the Chili Cook Off!

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

The Poultney Rotary Club Chili Cook-Off is the most exciting event of the year. You can't miss out on this experience or you will regret it for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Emiim_0c14A4k700
chili cooking in a potKaterina/Pexels

Poultney, Vermont Chili Cook-Off

This competition is open to all amateur and professional chefs alike, but only one can take home first prize. Stop by Poultney, Vermont on September 25th!

If you're looking for a fun family activity that doesn't break the bank, then look no further than the annual chili cook-off. They'll be serving up some of the best chili in town so stop by and sample them all.

The chili cook-off is the perfect event for all residents of Poultney to come together and celebrate their community. The smells from cooking are mouth-watering, there are always grins on everyone's face as they eat or drink something from one of many stands offering samples (and chances to win), music playing throughout makes this a day not soon forgotten by any member who has been lucky enough to attend!

When is the chili cook-off?

Mark Saturday, September 25th on your calendar and be sure to attend. Not only will there be 20 different chili recipes for you to try with a live band playing throughout the day but also some really awesome silent auction items donated by local businesses!

Help local residents in need

This is the Rotary Club's largest fundraiser. It will help them to provide food for those in need. They are also working on behalf of other important civic programs like Vermont's Everybody Eats! program, local food drives, and more.

This is just one way the community gets together to make sure everyone has enough food available no matter their situation or circumstances. We can all chip in to help and attend this fun event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9nc9_0c14A4k700
adding ingredients to chiliKaterina/Pexels

The Rotary Club was unable to have this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they are thrilled to be able to hold it this year.

The chili cook-off is one of the most delicious, entertaining events in Poultney. A packed Main Street comes alive with mouth-watering smells and everyone enjoys gathering together to enjoy the sites and sounds.

How is the judging done?

Judging is done by a panel of 3 along with popular votes. So, be sure to stop by and sample all of the different varieties so you can vote.

This event will be held from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, September 25th.

Tasting and voting will begin at 11 AM and prizes will be awarded at 1:15 PM. Find out more here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Country living content creator with a passion for preparedness and natural living. I share simple steps anyone can take to become more self sufficient and more aware of your surroundings. Check out my easy recipes, essential oil crafts, and healthy living tips.

Castleton, VT
709 followers

More from Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

Montpelier, VT

Vermont Incentivizes Local Foods for Schools

Those of us old enough to have children in the public school system probably remember when school lunch meant cardboard pizzas and containers of chocolate milk. Options if you didn't want the instant mashed potatoes and chicken nuggets were limited. And, most of the time they weren't all that tasty.

Read full story
Vermont State

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Vermont

Halloween will be here before you know it and many parents are wondering what the best way is to celebrate the holiday safely this year. COVID-19 makes traditional trips around the neighborhood for candy less safe than in years past. But, we still want the kids to be able to have fun this year on Halloween.

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Must Visit Vermont AirBNB Locations

Are you planning a trip to Vermont and want to avoid the hotels and resorts? You can enjoy a vacation to Vermont without crowds by staying in an AirBNB. There is at least a month left of good powder if you plan on heading to Vermont to ski or snowboard. But, not everyone wants to stay at the ski resort or in a local motel. By staying at a private AirBNB you can avoid the crowds and make social distancing just a little bit easier.

Read full story
4 comments
Vermont State

Celebrate Maple in Vermont this Fall

You won't want to miss this fall event where you can explore the maple industry and its many offerings. You can enjoy specialty products like syrup or candy made from our state's favorite sugar tree and experience an amazing variety of activities for every age group!

Read full story
Vermont State

Vermont Resident Urges Support for Dress a Girl Around the World to Promote Hope & Dignity

Help Caren Helm of Fair Haven bring hope to girls around the world by participating in "Dress a Girl Around The World" on Saturday, September 25 at Castleton Community Center or from home.

Read full story
Vermont State

One of the Best Swimming Holes in Vermont

If you're like most people, you don't have a lot of time to travel. You want to get away from it all and enjoy nature without having to spend hours on the road. Check out one of the best swimming holes in Vermont.

Read full story
Stowe, VT

Visit Smuggler's Notch State Park

During the warmer seasons, a trip to Smugglers' Notch State Park can provide a lot of fun for people from all over the United States. Whether you wish to hike or bike, this park has many trails to explore during the spring, summer, and fall.

Read full story
Hartford, VT

Visit the Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you're looking for something different to do this weekend, why not take a drive to Quechee, Vermont? September 3 through 5 is the annual Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival and it's a sight to see!

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Vaccine Mandates at Vermont Prisons?

With the explosion of COVID-19 cases in the state of Vermont, does it make sense to mandate vaccinations and masking in our prison system? Recently, more than 20 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 at the Newport Prisons. Cases are also on the rise in prisons in St. Johnsbury and St. Albans, Vermont.

Read full story
Vermont State

Best Food Based Experiences in Vermont

So, you want to spend the weekend experiencing Vermont but you aren't sure what to do. There are lots of things to do in Vermont. But, if you want a food-based experience, you might not sure what you're options are. Here are 5 foodie experiences you can enjoy in the Green Mountain State.

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Lake Cleanup Becomes an Issue in Vermont

Vermont is home to many gorgeous lakes, streams, and rivers. And, for this reason, many out of staters purchase lake homes where they can enjoy their summers. And, in most cases, lake access is something that is free to lake homeowners and either not available or only available at an extra charge to those who live in other areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Top Flood Threat Spots in Vermont

The weather this year in Vermont has been nothing if not unusual. We began the summer with hotter than average temperatures much earlier than normal. Instead of enjoying comfortable days in the high seventies or low eighties, many Vermonters were shocked by day after day of temperatures in the 90s. While this may not seem unusual for those of you in other areas of the country, this isn't the norm for Vermont.

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Best Kid Friendly Spots in Vermont

Want to spend the weekend with your kids but don't know where to go? We've got you covered. Here are seven of our favorite places for families. Want to keep yourself and the kids busy this weekend? Here are some of the best places in Vermont that you should visit.

Read full story
Vermont State

5 Top Spots to Dine in Montpelier Vermont

In recent years, Montpelier has become known as a place for foodies with an explosion of new restaurants opening. Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure in the Capital City and enjoy some spectacular meals!

Read full story
Vermont State

Check out the Vermont Granite Museum

Are you looking for something interesting to do this weekend? Stop by the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and learn more about the history of granite in the Green Mountain State.

Read full story
Waitsfield, VT

Visit the Madsonian Museum of Industrial Design

Industrial designers work hard to make things that are both beautiful and functional. By seeing how they do this, we might think about what we use every day. It is important that we reduce our culture of throwing away things like plastic bottles, paper cups, and other trash because it harms the environment.

Read full story
Vermont State

6 Historic Sites in Vermont Worth Visiting

Vermont is a state with a rich and rewarding historical heritage. It boasts an exceptional collection of historic sites that are well preserved to provide you the opportunity for exploration of its cultural past without ever leaving your home state.

Read full story
Vermont State

Best Place to Zip Line in Vermont

If you're looking for an exciting adventure, why not try zip lining? There are lots of different places to learn to zip line in Vermont. But, I wanted to share one of my favorites.

Read full story
2 comments
Vermont State

Masking for Back to School in Vermont?

Back to school time is almost here in Vermont and the big question seems to be "Do children need to mask to go back to school?" And, a larger question to consider is whether or not there should be a mandate to require teachers to vaccinate.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy