Sample Delicious Dishes at the Chili Cook Off!

You can't miss out on this experience or you will regret it for years to come.

Poultney, Vermont Chili Cook-Off

This competition is open to all amateur and professional chefs alike, but only one can take home first prize. Stop by Poultney, Vermont on September 25th!

If you're looking for a fun family activity that doesn't break the bank, then look no further than the annual chili cook-off. They'll be serving up some of the best chili in town so stop by and sample them all.

The chili cook-off is the perfect event for all residents of Poultney to come together and celebrate their community. The smells from cooking are mouth-watering, there are always grins on everyone's face as they eat or drink something from one of many stands offering samples (and chances to win), music playing throughout makes this a day not soon forgotten by any member who has been lucky enough to attend!

When is the chili cook-off?

Mark Saturday, September 25th on your calendar and be sure to attend. Not only will there be 20 different chili recipes for you to try with a live band playing throughout the day but also some really awesome silent auction items donated by local businesses!

Help local residents in need

This is the Rotary Club's largest fundraiser. It will help them to provide food for those in need. They are also working on behalf of other important civic programs like Vermont's Everybody Eats! program, local food drives, and more.

This is just one way the community gets together to make sure everyone has enough food available no matter their situation or circumstances. We can all chip in to help and attend this fun event.

The Rotary Club was unable to have this event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they are thrilled to be able to hold it this year.

The chili cook-off is one of the most delicious, entertaining events in Poultney. A packed Main Street comes alive with mouth-watering smells and everyone enjoys gathering together to enjoy the sites and sounds.

How is the judging done?

Judging is done by a panel of 3 along with popular votes. So, be sure to stop by and sample all of the different varieties so you can vote.

This event will be held from 9 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, September 25th.

Tasting and voting will begin at 11 AM and prizes will be awarded at 1:15 PM. Find out more here.

