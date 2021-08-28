Best Kid Friendly Spots in Vermont

Want to spend the weekend with your kids but don't know where to go? We've got you covered. Here are seven of our favorite places for families.

Where to take the kids in Vermont

Want to keep yourself and the kids busy this weekend? Here are some of the best places in Vermont that you should visit.

Montshire Museum in Norwich

The Montshire Museum of Science is a museum in Norwich, Vermont with over 150 hands-on exhibits on nature and technology. Visitors can learn about astronomy or the physical sciences through interactive experiences. Visit them at 1 Montshire Rd, Norwich, VT.

Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

The ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is a science and nature museum located in Burlington on the waterfront. The center was founded to promote awareness of natural issues such as human impact upon water quality which has been significantly affected by weather change among other environmental factors. Visit them at 1 College St, Burlington, VT.

Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park

At Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, visitors can explore the site of Frederick Billings' progressive dairy farm and managed forest. Visitors will learn about his efforts to preserve forests in Vermont during a time when many people advocated for deforestation across America. Located at 54 Elm St, Woodstock, VT.

Shelburne Farms

Shelburn Farms is a charming working farm that specializes in fresh produce, sustainable farming practices, and educational workshops. There are lots of hands-on activities for the kids to do here. Located at 1611 Harbor Rd, Shelburne, VT.

Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is a three in one museum, located in St. Johnsbury, Vermont that houses an extensive collection of natural science artifacts and specimens as well as historical memorabilia. Stop by 1302 Main St, St Johnsbury, VT.

Pump House Indoor Water Park

Pump House Water Park is a family-friendly indoor resort water park that boasts waterslides, kids’ pools & even a lazy river. Guests can look forward to an arcade and snack bar too! Find them at 830 Jay Peak Rd, Jay, VT.

Birds of Vermont Museum

Founded in 1987, the Birds of Vermont Museum is a non-profit institution established to preserve and exhibit lifelike bird carvings. The purpose was to educate people about birds' roles in ecosystems. Located at 900 Sherman Hollow Rd, Huntington, VT.

As parents, we are constantly on the lookout for fun activities to keep our kids busy. When they start whining that they have nothing to do and asking us if there is anything interesting planned this weekend I hope this list gives you a few new ideas!

The kids will have a blast this weekend if you take them to one of these seven fun spots in Vermont.

Please call ahead to check on appropriate COVID-19 requirements.

