Montpelier, VT

5 Top Spots to Dine in Montpelier Vermont

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

In recent years, Montpelier has become known as a place for foodies with an explosion of new restaurants opening. Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure in the Capital City and enjoy some spectacular meals!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmwVx_0bdnS0kR00
steak and fries on platesKasumi/Pexels

Where to Eat in Montpelier Vermont

Montpelier is a must-visit destination for any foodie, and the city's restaurants are exploding with new options to try.

The city of Montpelier has a wide variety of cuisines to choose from - Vietnamese, Thai, Mexican, and southern dishes can all be found here along with some amazing crepes. If you're looking for the perfect cup of locally-roasted coffee then look no further!

The lovely town in Vermont known as Montpelier has many delicious foods that will appeal to anyone's taste buds. There are numerous ways one could satisfy their hunger pangs such as trying out local specialties like Birchgrove Baking. Or, if they were feeling hungry enough for an Asian dish at China Star. Or, maybe even something more Americanized while also satisfying those caffeine cravings by indulging at Capitol Grounds Cafe.

Montpelier is a city in Vermont that has many farm-to-table restaurants. With fresh and organic produce, meats, and dairy everywhere you look at these places there are endless options for dining out! Treat your palate to an experience of pure ecstasy with eating experiences like no other.

There are so many popular dining spots in Montpelier today. Here is a list of some of my favorites:

Birchgrove Baking - 279 Elm Street

The hand-made cookies and cakes at Birchgrove bakery in Montpelier are made with local Vermont products whenever possible. The assortment includes breakfast pastries, coffee drinks, espresso beverages, and tea options as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWfb1_0bdnS0kR00
two glasses of white wineValeria/Pexels

The North Branch Cafe - 41 State Street

If you're looking for a place to relax and unwind at the end of your day, whether it's from shopping or work, The North Branch Cafe is what you need. Located downtown amongst various other shops and businesses they offer many varieties of loose-leaf tea along with wines by the glass. You can also enjoy their light savory foods like baked goods that are perfect during lunchtime or after dinner!

Buddy's Famous - 15 Barre Street

If you're craving a burger, this is the place to go. They have all of your other favorites too like sandwiches and fries so that there's something for everyone in your party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9r1m_0bdnS0kR00
close up of a pizzaAthena/Pexels

Woodbelly Pizza - 79 Barre Street

Explore the highest quality local and organic ingredients at Woodbelly Pizza. You can either order from their catering services, grab a slice of pie on Fridays at the Barre Street location, Saturdays you can visit them in Capitol City Farmer's Market.

J Morgan's Steakhouse - 100 State Street

J Morgan's Steakhouse has been serving award-winning steaks and seafood to locals for years. The restaurant is also a popular spot among travelers looking for fine dining before they set off on their journeys the next day.

Montpelier, VT is known for its many unique restaurants. I hope you're hungry because I've provided a list of the best five to satisfy all kinds of cravings!

