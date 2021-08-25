Check out the Vermont Granite Museum

Are you looking for something interesting to do this weekend? Stop by the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and learn more about the history of granite in the Green Mountain State.

a granite wall Evgenia/Pexels

Vermont Granite Museum

Barre, Vermont is known as the "granite capital of the world" and has a deep history in granite quarrying. During the early 20th century when many other towns were struggling to make it through prohibition-era economic downturns, Barre's strong industry helped them weather tough times with less difficulty than most surrounding communities.

The largest block of stone that has ever been quarried is the one from Barre, weighing 69 million pounds and measuring 200 feet long. It took 1,700 flat cars to transport it.

Tours available at the museum

Tours throughout the museum are available from mid-May through mid-October. Traditional hours for these tours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. But, other tour times are available by appointment so call them for special requests.

While you're there, be sure to stop by and visit the library and archives to learn more. They have been open since 1895 and the museum and its grounds include 14 acres.

Admission rates

Ask about becoming a sponsor or patron while you're there. Your donation helps support this museum.

Adults $8

Seniors $6

Children $4

Family $18

Adult Group Rate $5

Child Group Rate $3

What can you do at the museum?

Expect to spend one to two hours at the museum. Plan for more time if you want to explore the grounds or experience a few of these other activities while you're there.

Explore the exhibits about the history of Vermont's granite industry.

Take a walk on the grounds through the old ruins of the granite sheds. Learn more about how they were used when the quarry was in operation.

Spend time wandering around the banks of the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River. Pack a lunch and plan to spend some time while you're there.

Take a walk around the Jones Brothers Granite Shed - an industrial cathedral

Play bocce ball with your friends and see who wins.

Spend some time in the museum store and buy a souvenir.

Climb the indoor bouldering wall and see how far you make it.

waterfall along a river bank MPloscar/Pixabay

Fun fact about the Vermont Granite Museum

At the turn of the century, about 30% of Barre's workers were either born in America or immigrated from another country. Most came from Scotland Italy, Spain Canada Norway and Finland tripled their population making it over three times larger than before.

They are located at 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, VT 05641.

Please call ahead to check on current COVID-19 requirements for visitors.

What else can you do in Barre, Vermont?

While you're in Barre, why not plan on stopping at a few of these spots:

Barre Opera House

Rock of Ages

Thunder Road Speedbowl

Barre Antiques Center

Sundara Day Spa

