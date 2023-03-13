Ask anyone who knows me and they will tell you I love using bacon in recipes. This maple mustard glazed bacon-wrapped chicken has all the flavor going on! It’s the perfect busy weeknight meal.

Maple Mustard Glazed Chicken with Bacon Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Like many people, my family loves bacon. They also love maple and we serve chicken often.

So I decided to try something new and combine a couple of favorites. The result is this maple mustard glazed bacon-wrapped chicken and I’m here to tell you it’s a winner and a keeper!

Advanced Prep Work for Maple Mustard Glazed Chicken

There are parts of this recipe you can do in advance so you can get it on the table more quickly. If chicken is on your menu regularly, you may even have all of the ingredients on hand.

Wrap chicken with bacon.

Place chicken breasts in a baking dish.

Season the chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic pepper.

Cover chicken with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Mixing the maple syrup and Dijon mustard takes mere minutes so no need to do that in advance.

Bacon wrapped chicken. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

This maple bacon chicken recipe is sure to become a regular menu item. I’ve made it a few times in the last few months, it’s really that easy.

