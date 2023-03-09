Festive treats like these Easter M and M cookies are perfect for your holiday guests. Put them on a dessert table, wrap them up as favors for guests to take home, or even make an ice cream sandwich.

You don’t need pastel candy to make these cookies. Any plain M&M’s will work. Or switch them up for other holiday mix colors.

Easter M&M Cookies Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Ingredients Needed for Easter M&M Cookies

There's a good chance you have everything you need to make these cookies on hand, in your pantry. If you don't have pastel M&Ms, use any color mix you have, as I mentioned above. Do not use the peanut variety though. They won't work in this recipe.

You could certainly try other flavors like caramel, crispy or whatever you enjoy.

1 cup shortening (I used Crisco)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon water

2 eggs

2 cups plus 4 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cup plain pastel M & M's (the equivalent of 12.6-ounce package)

Cookies made with butter are usually crispy. A cookie made with shortening is typically chewier. These cookies are chewy but after a couple of days, if they last that long, they will become slightly crispy.

