Festive treats like these Easter M and M cookies are perfect for your holiday guests. Put them on a dessert table, wrap them up as favors for guests to take home, or even make an ice cream sandwich.
You don’t need pastel candy to make these cookies. Any plain M&M’s will work. Or switch them up for other holiday mix colors.
Ingredients Needed for Easter M&M Cookies
There's a good chance you have everything you need to make these cookies on hand, in your pantry. If you don't have pastel M&Ms, use any color mix you have, as I mentioned above. Do not use the peanut variety though. They won't work in this recipe.
You could certainly try other flavors like caramel, crispy or whatever you enjoy.
- 1 cup shortening (I used Crisco)
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon water
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups plus 4 tablespoons flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ cup plain pastel M & M's (the equivalent of 12.6-ounce package)
Cookies made with butter are usually crispy. A cookie made with shortening is typically chewier. These cookies are chewy but after a couple of days, if they last that long, they will become slightly crispy.
