St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Pretzels

An easy and fun treat to make for St. Patrick's Day is these pretzel shamrocks. The kids will have fun getting involved too!

Shamrock Pretzels Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What do I need to make shamrock pops?

With just a few ingredients and items you can have these cute treats made in no time.

Small pretzel twists

Green candy melts

Popsicle sticks

Wax paper-lined baking sheet (don't use parchment)

The more pretzel shamrocks I made the more they really began to look like shamrocks. It takes one or two to get into a rhythm of getting the pretzels in place just right as well as the popsicle stick.

Use wax paper, not parchment. You can easily peel them from the waxed paper. Place them so they are touching. Your fork and spoon will be your greatest assets when making these pretzel shamrocks.

Pretzel shamrocks wrapped for gift giving. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Try wrapping some of the pretzel pops in cellophane bags and tie them with festive green ribbon for gift-giving. Make them for a class party, to give to neighbors, or to surprise co-workers. They are sure to be a welcomed surprise treat.

If you like these festive holiday treats check out some of my favorites for other holidays. Sometimes it doesn't take a whole lot of effort to make an occasion special. And if you can get your kids or other family members involved it ramps up the good times.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe and tips for making my Shamrock Pretzels.