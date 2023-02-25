Classic blue cheese dressing is more versatile than just using it on a salad. Although that’s how most people will use it. Blue cheese is also known as Roquefort.

Blue Cheese Dressing Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

How long does dressing last?

Homemade blue cheese dressing lasts 5 to 6 days. But this is so good, it will probably get used up before that time. Especially if you make chicken wings or use it with my easy Buffalo chicken sliders .

What goes with blue cheese dressing?

If you’re wondering what goes with blue cheese dressing, in addition to the aforementioned wings and sliders, a lovely garden salad or a wedge salad is nice. Use it as a dipping sauce too.

My version of homemade blue cheese dressing is made with buttermilk. It gives it an extra bit of bite. Just one more reason homemade is so much better than store-bought.

What ingredients are necessary for blue cheese dressing?

You can see from the ingredients, there is a lot of tangy flavor in blue cheese dressing. It's so economical to make it rather than buy bottles of it.

Sour cream

Mayonnaise

Buttermilk

Blue Cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

Whisking blue cheese dressing. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

It’s very easy to make. Just whisk the ingredients together, season with salt and pepper and maybe add a bit more blue cheese. That is really a personal preference.

How can I use Blue Cheese dressing?

Use it as a salad dressing, dipping sauce for pizza or wings, or served alongside a Buffalo chicken dip.

If you enjoy this dressing, try my copycat Olive Garden salad dressing or buttermilk ranch dressing.

