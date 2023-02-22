Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

If you've never made homemade salad dressing you really need to try it! There are so many reasons to make salad dressing.

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Why you should make salad dressing at home

You know EXACTLY what ingredients are in the dressing.

No preservatives.

Saves money.

It's super easy.

Gives you more variety rather than having many unopened bottles in your fridge.

You can make everyone's favorite and have it on hand.

Ingredients for Buttermilk Ranch Salad Dressing

You can use fresh or dried herbs in this recipe. It's delicious either way. I used a mix of dried and fresh because it's what I had on hand.

Buttermilk

Chives

Parsley

Dill

Garlic

Salt and pepper

A blender making buttermilk ranch dressing. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

You'll also need a few tools

Blender

Chef's knife

Cutting board

Measuring Spoons

Measuring cups

There's very little cleanup when making this ranch salad dressing and that's another bonus! I like to serve homemade dressing in a carafe, gravy boat, or even a larger creamer, depending on how many people I'm serving.

If you decide to make this dressing and agree that it was easy and delicious, try my Copycat Olive Garden Salad Dressing or my Blue Cheese Dressing. Honestly, once you try homemade dressings you'll likely rarely ever buy store-bought again. Trust me on this, I've never looked back

Both this ranch and the Blue cheese can also be used for dipping things like wings, pizza, or chicken tenders.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and pro tips for making my Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.