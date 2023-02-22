Don't let anyone ever tell you chocolate is not for breakfast! It most certainly is and these chocolate chip banana muffins are delicious proof!

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

If you're like many people, you sometimes have overripe bananas sitting on your counter, rather than toss them, use them up!

These muffins are delicious warm but also good at room temperature. Store muffins, covered, for a few days on the counter. Warm them up in the microwave for a few seconds if desired.

These muffins are moist with a soft crumb. They are light and chocolaty with extra bursts of chocolate from the mini chips. The perfect mid-morning snack with your coffee or grab-and-go breakfast when you're running late.

Double Chocolate Banana Muffins

Ingredients

These muffins use common ingredients that you probably already have on hand. Yes, you need both baking soda and baking powder. I did not use unsweetened applesauce and these were not overly sweet.

Flour

Cocoa

Baking Soda

Baking Powder

Salt

Bananas

Sugar

Applesauce

Canola Oil

Pure Vanilla Extract

Eggs

Mini Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Store these muffins for up to 3 days, covered, on the counter if they last that long. You can easily transport these chocolate banana muffins to work for your co-workers, or tuck one into a lunch box for a mid-day treat.

If chocolate isn't your thing, banana nut muffins or Grandma's banana cake are other great recipes to try that use up bananas.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and pro tips for making my Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins.