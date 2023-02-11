2-Ingredient Lemon Salt

Making lemon salt couldn’t be easier and you love all the ways you can use it. Made with just two handy ingredients there are a number of ways to use it.

Lemon Salt Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Ingredients

As you can see from the photo, you need only 2 ingredients – sea salt and lemons. You can have this ready in a matter of minutes and just in time to use in recipes when you make dinner.

Ingredients for Lemon Salt. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Can I substitute table salt for sea salt?

Absolutely! I absolutely love using sea salt in my cooking but table salt, and even Kosher salt, are suitable substitutions.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

You can use it in so many ways

It’s easy to make

It’s great for gift-giving to friends and neighbors

You’ll need a citrus zester for this recipe. This is a very handy tool to have in the kitchen and is the best way to zest citrus. If you don't yet own a zester, it's a great tool for many tasks. I also use mine regularly for chocolate shavings.

Making Lemon Salt Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

How long will Citrus Salt keep?

Store the lemon, or citrus, salt in a covered container with your other seasonings for about 2 weeks. I actually like to keep it on the counter so I remember to use it.

Once you zest the lemons you can still juice them, so don’t toss them before doing so.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and pro tips for using Lemon Salt plus other ideas.