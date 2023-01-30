There is nothing better than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup with caramelized onions. Especially if you’re feeling under the weather, this soup can be comforting.

Chicken Noodle Soup Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Why We Love This Recipe

I like to say my soup has a secret ingredient. It’s caramelized onions. You may be thinking, why should I go to the trouble of caramelizing onions, just throw them in?

Flavor, that’s why. We all know raw onions have a bite to them. Caramelizing them mellows that bite and creates a softer flavor that adds another level to the soup.

Learn how to caramelize onions the proper way so you don't burn them.

Caramelized onions Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

As for the onions, I usually put them in the bowl and add the soup on top. I got into that habit when I served this to my father-in-law who was not a fan of onions. I like to serve them on the side too, that way if I have leftovers, I can store the onions separately.

They get mushy if left in the soup when leftovers are stored. And if you don't care for onions, simply leave them out. They really elevate the flavor of the soup but it's certainly fine to omit them.

Feel free to make some additions to this soup to suit your tastes. Add celery, a bit of lemongrass, even some shiitake mushrooms if you enjoy those ingredients.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and pro tips for making my Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup with Caramelized Onions.