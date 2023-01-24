Cranberry BBQ Chicken Wings

Now, you’re probably thinking…cranberry and BBQ? Does that really work? I’m here to tell you it does.

Cranberry BBQ Chicken WingsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Ingredients for Cranberry BBQ Chicken Wings

With the exception of the wings, you could possibly have all you need on hand to make this recipe. 

  • Chicken Wings
  • Barbecue Sauce (I use Kraft, use your favorite)
  • Jellied Cranberry Sauce (not whole berry)
  • Onion

Cranberry BBQ MarinadePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Tips and Tricks for Making the Marinade for Cranberry BBQ Chicken Wings

Start with putting the jellied cranberry sauce for these chicken wings in a large bowl. The bowl needs to be large enough to hold all of the wings. Do not use whole-berry sauce. You will not get the same results.

Add the barbecue sauce to the bowl. Use your favorite barbecue sauce. We like Kraft and it’s all I use. I do suggest a simple flavor, not honey or overly spicy because the flavors may not compliment the cranberry sauce. 

Using a whisk, break up the cranberry sauce and whisk together with the barbecue sauce to combine.

You want a larger dice on the onion. Why? Because you’ll get some of those bits when you serve the wings and they add a mildly sweet flavor. Add onion to the bowl and stir to combine.

Add the wings and toss with your hand to cover the chicken. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours but overnight is even better.

Cranberry BBQ Chicken WingsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

These chicken wings are moist and delicious. Cranberry BBQ chicken wings are a great game day appetizer though I also serve them as our main course.

Even better they are on the healthy side because they are baked and not fried. They make a perfect meal, especially in the fall to incorporate the cranberry flavor. The flavor is smoky from the barbecue sauce and slightly tart from the cranberry.

