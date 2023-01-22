If you’re entertaining a crowd, Easy Ham and Swiss Sliders need to be on the menu. Stuffed with deli ham and sliced Swiss, then baked and brushed with melted butter this recipe can easily be doubled for a large number of people.

Ham and Swiss Sliders Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What’s in Easy Ham and Swiss Sliders?

All of the ingredients for these sliders are readily available at your local grocer. I like to make these ham and cheese sliders on Hawaiian rolls.

Deli Ham – use either prepackaged or fresh sliced ham from your deli case.

– use either prepackaged or fresh sliced ham from your deli case. Swiss Cheese – again, you can use prepackaged slices or have it sliced at your deli counter.

– again, you can use prepackaged slices or have it sliced at your deli counter. Dijon Mustard – use your favorite brand.

– use your favorite brand. Hawaiian Rolls – I use the dinner roll packages as opposed to true slider buns.

– I use the dinner roll packages as opposed to true slider buns. Butter – either salted or unsalted works here though I prefer unsalted since ham can be salty.

Can I make Ham and Cheese Sandwich Sliders in advance?

You can certainly assemble these sliders in advance but wait to bake them until you are ready to serve them.

Keep them refrigerated until you’re ready to bake them. Set the baking dish on the counter while the oven preheats.

My family has really come to love sliders. I find myself making them on weekends for an easy and quick lunch.

But they are great for more than lunch. Make up a double batch for your game day party to cheer on your favorite team.