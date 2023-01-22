Green Beans with Bacon and Onions

Green beans with caramelized onions is an easy and flavorful side dish that’s perfect with many chicken and beef dishes.

Green Beans with Bacon and Caramelized OnionsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What do I need to make green beans with bacon and caramelized onions?

  • Green beans – Get the kids involved to snap the ends of the beans. Snap longer ones in half.
  • Bacon – Everything is better with bacon!
  • Sweet onions – I use Vidalia when they are in season but any sweet onion will work.
  • Butter – I prefer unsalted but if you only have salted, it’s OK.
  • Garlic – Fresh is always best.
  • Cider vinegar – Don’t substitute. When you add it you’ll know why.
  • Light brown sugar – Do not substitute white sugar. The brown sugar adds better flavor.

Green Beans with Bacon and Caramelized OnionsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Why we love this recipe

This unique green bean recipe requires multi-tasking and a watchful eye, the effort is worth the result! I prep the onions prior to starting anything and then prep the green beans while cooking the bacon.

  • It’s full of great flavors. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked for this recipe. It’s THAT good!
  • This a great holiday side dish that’s lighter than a traditional green bean casserole.
  • It’s made with lots of fresh ingredients.
  • The recipe can easily be scaled for more or less guests. 
  • These stovetop green beans use only 2 pans and free up oven space for other dishes.

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and pro tips for making Green Beans with Bacon and Caramelized Onions.

