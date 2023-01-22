Coffee Shop Iced Birthday Cake Latte

Many friends I know make the switch from hot coffee to iced coffee drinks in the warm summer months. This iced birthday cake latte brings the coffee shop home for a fraction of the cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7K6t_0kMlFzvg00
Iced Birthday Cake LattePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table
It doesn’t need to be your birthday to enjoy this iced birthday cake latte but it’s so delicious it will make any day special.

Maybe it was because I topped it off with whipped cream and sprinkles for a festive look. Sprinkles always make things fancier and more special, don’t you think? 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVuCU_0kMlFzvg00
Birthday Cake LattePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What can I serve with a latte?

If you enjoy an iced birthday cake latte in the morning or for a morning pick-me-up, enjoy a coffee cake muffin or a few chocolate chip mini muffins.

If you prefer a latte after dinner, a slice of Grandma's Banana Cake or caramel swirl pound cake would be ideal. Neither of those cakes is too sweet and both perfectly complement the iced latte.

Can I save money making a latte at home?

That answer is a resounding YES! At the time of this updated post, the price of a grande latte at a well-known coffee chain is over $5.00 for a 16-ounce coffee. If you purchase all of the ingredients you’ll be able to make this latte over and over again for a fraction of the cost. It's always great to save money!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PM6h5_0kMlFzvg00
Iced Birthday Cake LattePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Visit Family Around the Table for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips and suggestions for making an Iced Birthday Cake Latte.

