This salad is perfect for lunch or dinner. But you could also serve the grilled teriyaki chicken with a variety of sides that I mention below.

The homemade teriyaki sauce is what really makes this Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Salad special. It’s not a lot of work and the flavor is amazing.

This grilled teriyaki chicken salad is moist and delicious. Marinating the chicken helps keep it that way while you grill it.

Piercing the chicken allows the marinade to permeate it giving it more flavor and keeping it moist.

Ingredients for Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Salad

If you make a lot of Asian-inspired recipes, you may have these ingredients on hand. I do not so I had to purchase a few items.

For the Marinade:

Soy Sauce

Vegetable Oil

Brown Sugar

Rice Wine Vinegar

Garlic

Ground Ginger

Green Onions

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

For the Salad:

Iceberg Lettuce

Red Cabbage

Edamame

Sliced Almonds

Green Onions

Mandarin Oranges

Sesame Seeds, for garnish



Why you’ll love this salad recipe

It’s perfect for lunch or dinner. Especially when you want something lighter.

You can easily adjust the recipe to make more than 2 servings.

The chicken is moist and delicious due to marinating it.

The combination of lettuce with purple cabbage makes a flavorful salad.

The flavors in this grilled teriyaki chicken salad work so well together with the teriyaki, mandarin oranges, and salad.

Make the salad while the chicken grills.

