Valentine Sugar Cookie Pops

Make these sweet Valentine’s Cookie Pops for someone special. They are a crowd-pleaser making them perfect for parties. Plus who doesn’t love food on a stick?

Valentine Cookie Pops Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Why You’ll Love this Recipe

It’s easy but impressive.

Kids will have fun making them.

From start to finish you can have them made and decorated in less than an hour.

They can be adapted for any occasion or holiday. Just swap out the sprinkles.

Add a few drops of food coloring to the frosting container and mix well to make these Valentine cookie pops even more fun.

Feel free to use more than sprinkles to decorate! Candies like chocolate chips, M&Ms, and even crushed peppermints for Christmas will make them look festive.

Valentine Cookie Pops Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What You Need to Make Valentine Cookie Pops

I’m not sure I’d really call these Valentine’s cookie pops a recipe. They start with convenience cookie dough.

Refrigerated sugar cookie dough – I used Pillsbury.

– I used Pillsbury. Canned frosting – Again, I used Pillsbury.

– Again, I used Pillsbury. Food-safe popsicle sticks – Make sure they are food-safe and, yes, they can go in the oven.

– Make sure they are food-safe and, yes, they can go in the oven. Baking sheet – Use a rimmed baking sheet here.

– Use a rimmed baking sheet here. Silicone baking mat – If you don’t have a silicone baking mat, use parchment paper.

– If you don’t have a silicone baking mat, use parchment paper. Valentine’s sprinkles – Use good quality sprinkles so they don’t bleed into your frosting.

– Use good quality sprinkles so they don’t bleed into your frosting. Sharp knife – My favorite knives, and I’ve had them for almost 30 years, are Wusthof.

– My favorite knives, and I’ve had them for almost 30 years, are Wusthof. Wooden cutting board – I prefer wooden cutting boards to plastic (unless I’m working with raw meat, then I use plastic) because they are better on your knives.

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips and suggestions for making Valentine Cookie Pops.