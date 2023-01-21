Valentine Sugar Cookie Pops

Ellen - Family Around the Table

Make these sweet Valentine’s Cookie Pops for someone special. They are a crowd-pleaser making them perfect for parties. Plus who doesn’t love food on a stick?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Qdgu_0kM3UbcY00
Valentine Cookie PopsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Why You’ll Love this Recipe

  • It’s easy but impressive.
  • Kids will have fun making them.
  • From start to finish you can have them made and decorated in less than an hour.
  • They can be adapted for any occasion or holiday. Just swap out the sprinkles.
  • Add a few drops of food coloring to the frosting container and mix well to make these Valentine cookie pops even more fun.
  • Feel free to use more than sprinkles to decorate! Candies like chocolate chips, M&Ms, and even crushed peppermints for Christmas will make them look festive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnj5D_0kM3UbcY00
Valentine Cookie PopsPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What You Need to Make Valentine Cookie Pops

I’m not sure I’d really call these Valentine’s cookie pops a recipe. They start with convenience cookie dough.

  • Refrigerated sugar cookie dough – I used Pillsbury.
  • Canned frosting – Again, I used Pillsbury.
  • Food-safe popsicle sticks – Make sure they are food-safe and, yes, they can go in the oven.
  • Baking sheet – Use a rimmed baking sheet here.
  • Silicone baking mat – If you don’t have a silicone baking mat, use parchment paper.
  • Valentine’s sprinkles – Use good quality sprinkles so they don’t bleed into your frosting.
  • Sharp knife – My favorite knives, and I’ve had them for almost 30 years, are Wusthof.
  • Wooden cutting board – I prefer wooden cutting boards to plastic (unless I’m working with raw meat, then I use plastic) because they are better on your knives. 

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips and suggestions for making Valentine Cookie Pops.

# sugar cookie pops# cookies on a stick

