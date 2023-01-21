Marble Cookies

These Marble Cookies are chewy, and soft, and have unexpected extra chocolaty flavor from the addition of chocolate chips. Now you don’t have to choose between a chocolate or vanilla cookie when you have this delicious combination in one cookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb8C0_0kLwewBQ00
Marble CookiesPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What ingredients do I need to make Marble Cookies?

This recipe starts with a cake mix which makes it very easy and less time-consuming. It’s a bit more economical too. Especially since the recipe only calls for one egg.

  • Marble Cake Mix – I used Duncan Hines Marble Fudge Cake Mix
  • Neutral Oil – Vegetable or Canola oil is best here.
  • Water – The amount is divided so be sure to read the recipe.
  • Egg – Use large size.
  • Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips – If you don’t have semi-sweet, use milk chocolate.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

  • It starts with a cake mix! 
  • With both chocolate and vanilla, it’s the best of both worlds.
  • It’s economical.
  • It’s a bit chewy but has that burst of chocolate from the chocolate chips.
  • The cake mix shortcut is an easy way to get an impressive cookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGOav_0kLwewBQ00
Marble CookiesPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

How do you store these cookies?

After cooling completely on a wire rack, store them in airtight containers on the counter for 4 to 5 days. My bet is they won’t last that long.

I have not tried freezing them but I expect they can be frozen. If you try it, leave me a comment. I’d love to know how it worked out. You might have better luck if you portion out the dough and freeze it before baking.

Bake right from the freezer adding 2 or 3 minutes to the cooking time. Watch them closely, though, so they don’t burn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yv5W_0kLwewBQ00
Marble CookiesPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and serving suggestions for making Easy Marble Cookies.

