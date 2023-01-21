These Marble Cookies are chewy, and soft, and have unexpected extra chocolaty flavor from the addition of chocolate chips. Now you don’t have to choose between a chocolate or vanilla cookie when you have this delicious combination in one cookie.

Marble Cookies Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What ingredients do I need to make Marble Cookies?

This recipe starts with a cake mix which makes it very easy and less time-consuming. It’s a bit more economical too. Especially since the recipe only calls for one egg.

Marble Cake Mix – I used Duncan Hines Marble Fudge Cake Mix

– I used Duncan Hines Marble Fudge Cake Mix Neutral Oil – Vegetable or Canola oil is best here.

– Vegetable or Canola oil is best here. Water – The amount is divided so be sure to read the recipe.

– The amount is divided so be sure to read the recipe. Egg – Use large size.

– Use large size. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips – If you don’t have semi-sweet, use milk chocolate.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

It starts with a cake mix!

With both chocolate and vanilla, it’s the best of both worlds.

It’s economical.

It’s a bit chewy but has that burst of chocolate from the chocolate chips.

The cake mix shortcut is an easy way to get an impressive cookie.

Marble Cookies Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

How do you store these cookies?

After cooling completely on a wire rack, store them in airtight containers on the counter for 4 to 5 days. My bet is they won’t last that long.

I have not tried freezing them but I expect they can be frozen. If you try it, leave me a comment. I’d love to know how it worked out. You might have better luck if you portion out the dough and freeze it before baking.

Bake right from the freezer adding 2 or 3 minutes to the cooking time. Watch them closely, though, so they don’t burn.

Marble Cookies Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and serving suggestions for making Easy Marble Cookies.