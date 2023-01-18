6 Winter Beverages

Ellen - Family Around the Table

When the temperature drops you need a quick way to warm up. Hot beverages are just what you need. These 6 drinks are suitable for any occasion.

Whether it's a mug of hot chocolate, cider, or a hot toddy by the fire, these recipes will have you feeling all warm and cozy in no time.

There is something for everyone in this collection. There are non-alcoholic beverages for the kids and some that include alcohol for those of legal drinking age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKmZC_0kIuxOn800
Winter White Hot Chocolate, Hot Citrus Cider, Ultimate Hot ChocolatePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Winter White Hot Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOb80_0kIuxOn800
White hot chocolatePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Made with quality white chocolate, this version is a nice departure from traditional hot chocolate. It's no more difficult to make but is creamy, delicious, and not too sweet.

This is a hot chocolate everyone in the family can enjoy.

Get the Winter White Chocolate recipe.

Spiked Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsSIo_0kIuxOn800
Spiked peanut butter hot chocolatePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Peanut butter and chocolate are a favorite flavor combination. The peanut butter in this beverage comes from peanut butter whiskey, making this suitable for adults who are over the age of 21.

It's ideal to serve instead of dessert after dinner too.

Get this Spiked Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate recipe.

Honey Bourbon Hot Toddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBZwU_0kIuxOn800
Hot Citrus CiderPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

A hot toddy has always been a traditional way to feel better if you're under the weather. I don't know about that but it is certain to warm you up. The addition of bourbon makes this winter drink suitable for those over the age of 21.

Get the Honey Bourbon Hot Toddy recipe.

Mexican Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTPL1_0kIuxOn800
Mexican CoffeePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

The delicious combination of coffee, Kahlua, tequila, and ice cream come together in this Mexican Coffee. It's a great option to serve after dinner with dessert or, even better, in lieu of dessert. It's delicious enough to stand on its own. For those 21+.

Get the recipe for Mexican Coffee.

Hot Citrus Cider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqBmQ_0kIuxOn800
Hot citrus ciderPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Warm cider isn't just for fall, it's wonderful to enjoy all winter long, especially when it has a citrus twist. You are basically dressing up apple juice which is available all year long, with some extra ingredients and warming it in a slow cooker. It's perfect for the whole family.

Get the recipe for Hot Citrus Cider.

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCAHd_0kIuxOn800
Ultimate Hot ChocolatePhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

No joking that this is the ULTIMATE hot chocolate. Made with LOTS of chocolate, this is rich, creamy, and sure to please the entire family. It is my go-to homemade hot chocolate for cold days. Make it and you'll see why. Then you'll want to make it over and over!

Get the Ultimate Hot Chocolate recipe.

