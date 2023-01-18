Say goodbye to boring lunches and try this Easy Apple Chicken Salad. It's packed with crunchy apples, and chicken, and can be served in a variety of ways. It's the perfect combination to get you through your day.

Apple chicken salad is perfect for busy lifestyles. With an easy and tasty combination of apples, nuts, and chicken, you can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in no time.

Equipment to make chicken salad

Dutch oven or baking sheet. This depends on how you are cooking your chicken. Use the Dutch oven for poaching and the baking sheet for roasting in the oven.

Cutting board

Sharp knife

Apple slicer - not totally necessary but really helps in cutting up the apples.

Spoon - for measuring mayonnaise

Measuring cups

Tongs - for combining the ingredients. They work better than a spatula.

An at-a-glance list of what you need to make this recipe:

Chicken – Cook chicken for this recipe, use up leftovers, or buy a rotisserie chicken at the supermarket.

– Cook chicken for this recipe, use up leftovers, or buy a rotisserie chicken at the supermarket. Apple – Chop your apple into bite-sized pieces. I start by using an apple corer and slice the wedges from there.

– Chop your apple into bite-sized pieces. I start by using an apple corer and slice the wedges from there. Almonds – I prefer to use slivered to sliced. Sliced can get soggy. Slivered almonds add an additional crunch to the mixture. Feel free to omit if there is a nut allergy.

– I prefer to use slivered to sliced. Sliced can get soggy. Slivered almonds add an additional crunch to the mixture. Feel free to omit if there is a nut allergy. Dried Cranberries – You could use raisins if you prefer but the cranberries add great flavor.

– You could use raisins if you prefer but the cranberries add great flavor. Onion – Finely chopped onion adds texture and flavor.

– Finely chopped onion adds texture and flavor. Mayonnaise – Use your favorite brand.

– Use your favorite brand. Croissant – Or crackers, your favorite sandwich bread, flour tortillas, or butter lettuce.

Steps to make Apple Chicken Salad

Gather ingredients mentioned above.

Shred cooked chicken. If you prefer chunks of chicken, chop it. Either way is fine.

Chop apples.

Chop onions.

Measure mayonnaise, almonds, and other ingredients.

Add the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to combine..

Be sure to taste as you go for seasonings. Adjust mayonnaise, salt, and pepper if necessary.

Serve as desired.

What type of apples can I use for easy apple chicken salad?

Honestly, you can use your favorite apple in this recipe. I love Envy apples because they don’t turn brown quickly but I’ve also used Granny Smith and Red Delicious. If you are not using Envy apples (they aren't available year round), read the pro tip about how you can keep them from turning brown in the full article.

I like a bit of a larger dice when I chop the apples so you can tell they are in the chicken salad mixture. Usually in chunks about 1/2-inch thick.

What can I serve with chicken salad?

When I serve this as a sandwich I either offer some cut up fruit, a small fruit salad, and sometimes chips or pretzels.

You could also make it a heartier meal by serving this apple chicken salad sandwich alongside a favorite soup.