Easy Apple Chicken Salad

Say goodbye to boring lunches and try this Easy Apple Chicken Salad. It's packed with crunchy apples, and chicken, and can be served in a variety of ways. It's the perfect combination to get you through your day.

Apple Chicken Salad on a CroissantPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Apple chicken salad is perfect for busy lifestyles. With an easy and tasty combination of apples, nuts, and chicken, you can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in no time.

Ingredients needed for Apple Chicken SaladPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and serving suggestions for my Easy Apple Chicken Salad. Plus, get a free printable shopping list too!

Equipment to make chicken salad

  • Dutch oven or baking sheet. This depends on how you are cooking your chicken. Use the Dutch oven for poaching and the baking sheet for roasting in the oven.
  • Cutting board
  • Sharp knife
  • Apple slicer - not totally necessary but really helps in cutting up the apples.
  • Spoon - for measuring mayonnaise
  • Measuring cups
  • Tongs - for combining the ingredients. They work better than a spatula.

An at-a-glance list of what you need to make this recipe:

  • Chicken – Cook chicken for this recipe, use up leftovers, or buy a rotisserie chicken at the supermarket.
  • Apple – Chop your apple into bite-sized pieces. I start by using an apple corer and slice the wedges from there.
  • Almonds – I prefer to use slivered to sliced. Sliced can get soggy. Slivered almonds add an additional crunch to the mixture. Feel free to omit if there is a nut allergy.
  • Dried Cranberries – You could use raisins if you prefer but the cranberries add great flavor.
  • Onion – Finely chopped onion adds texture and flavor.
  • Mayonnaise – Use your favorite brand.
  • Croissant – Or crackers, your favorite sandwich bread, flour tortillas, or butter lettuce.

Apple Chicken Salad ingredients in a bowl.Photo byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Steps to make Apple Chicken Salad

  • Gather ingredients mentioned above.
  • Shred cooked chicken. If you prefer chunks of chicken, chop it. Either way is fine.
  • Chop apples.
  • Chop onions.
  • Measure mayonnaise, almonds, and other ingredients.
  • Add the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to combine..
  • Be sure to taste as you go for seasonings. Adjust mayonnaise, salt, and pepper if necessary.
  • Serve as desired.

Apple chicken saladPhoto byEllen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

What type of apples can I use for easy apple chicken salad?

Honestly, you can use your favorite apple in this recipe. I love Envy apples because they don’t turn brown quickly but I’ve also used Granny Smith and Red Delicious. If you are not using Envy apples (they aren't available year round), read the pro tip about how you can keep them from turning brown in the full article.

I like a bit of a larger dice when I chop the apples so you can tell they are in the chicken salad mixture. Usually in chunks about 1/2-inch thick.

What can I serve with chicken salad?

When I serve this as a sandwich I either offer some cut up fruit, a small fruit salad, and sometimes chips or pretzels.

You could also make it a heartier meal by serving this apple chicken salad sandwich alongside a favorite soup.

