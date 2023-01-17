Chilly weather means it's soup weather and one of the easiest soups you'll make is my Classic French Onion Soup. It's a classic dish that’s popular on many restaurant menus. With a bit of time and some patience, you can easily make it at home.

French Onion Soup Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

It takes patience to make Classic French Onion Soup

This French onion soup recipe takes time to make. Patience is key. If you want it for lunch, and want to eat at 12:30, don’t start cooking at noon! Plan for a little longer than 2 hours, prep and cook time, with this recipe.

The longest part of this recipe is caramelizing the onions. If you’ve never caramelized onions before, or want to know how to do it the right way, check out my post about How to Caramelize Onions .

Sliced onions Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Visit familyaroundthetable.com for the complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for my Classic French Onion Soup.

Ingredients for French Onion Soup

If you keep a well-stocked pantry, you probably have all of the ingredients on hand.

Onions

Butter

Salt

Water

Beef Broth

Dried Thyme

French Bread

Sliced Swiss Cheese

Shredded Swiss Cheese

Caramelized onions in broth. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Step by Step

Caramelize the onions.

Make the soup and let it simmer briefly.

Top with a slice of bread.

Top with shredded Swiss cheese.

Top with sliced Swiss cheese.

Bake the soup crocks to melt the cheese.

A collage of the steps to make French onion soup. Photo by Ellen Folkman/ Family Around the Table

Serve the French onion soup as a first course at a dinner party or with a sandwich for lunch. It's sure to be comforting and delicious.