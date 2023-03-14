Cleveland, OH

This Ohio town is experiencing the fifth highest home value increase in the country

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183xhj_0lIQhhp600
Photo bySigmundonUnsplash

Zillow just released a report chronicling the year-over-year difference in home values by city. While the real estate market has experienced a temporary cool-down in many places, certain cities are still white hot.

It's no shock that Miami is the number one real estate market in the country, with home values increasing 10.49% since February 2022. Florida real estate, especially in Miami, has been skyrocketing for years.

What's more surprising are some of the other cities in the top 10. Oklahoma City, OK and Kansas City, MO, neither of which are known for their competitive real estate markets, both make an appearance.

Which Ohio city made the top 10?

Sitting at number 5, with a 6.22% increase in home values since February 2022, is Cleveland, Ohio.

This puts Cleveland above Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa, all of which have had huge increases in home prices since the pandemic.

A recent report by Redfin chronicled the migration currently happening in America. A record 25% of home hunters on the site are looking outside of their current city for real estate.

People in Detroit are some of the most likely to be looking outside of their city. Their destination of choice? Cleveland.

Cleveland wasn't the only Ohio city on Zillow's list. Columbus is in 11th place at 5.56% growth in home values and Cincinnati is 15th with a 4.83% growth in home value.

Why are people moving to Ohio?

There are a few reasons that people currently living in metropolises are moving to mid-sized cities and mid-sized city dwellers are checking out smaller towns.

The pandemic significantly increased the number of people who can now work from home. These individuals have a freedom they never had before - the opportunity to live away from their employer. Because of this, people are now choosing locations based on their preferred lifestyles.

Finances are also an important factor. Ohio's cost of living, while increasing with the rest of the country, is relatively low compared to those who live in larger cities. If you can buy a larger home for less than the cost of your current home, that represents a significant financial advantage.

While America's less affordable cities may experience a softening in their markets over the next few years, places like Ohio, with its high quality of life and low cost of living, can expect their real estate markets to continue heating up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Real estate# Housing market# Personal finance# Ohio# Money

Comments / 8

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends.

N/A
4K followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Minnesota State

Canada's intelligent and destructive wild boars spotted miles from United States border

The prairie provinces of Canada have an issue with a wild boar/pig hybrid dubbed a "super pig" that can withstand freezing cold temperatures. These animals were initially bred in the 1980s to diversify local hog stock. However, a significant number escaped or were released into the wild when the market for this hybrid died out in the 1990s.

Read full story
32 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco tops list of places residents are considering leaving - primarily for these two cities

San Francisco tops the list of cities locals are considering leaving. Redfin recently revealed that an unprecedented amount of the searchers on their site are now looking at areas outside of where they currently live.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia home values increased more than most cities - here's why people are moving to Philly

Zillow just released a report outlining changes in home values since February 2022. It's no shock that Miami is number one with a 10.49% increase in home values since last year. Miami real estate has been booming for years now.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond's growth in home values was eclipsed only by Miami - reflecting a shift in America's values

It's no surprise that Miami's real estate market has grown the fastest in the country since last year (10.49% increase since February 2022). With its sunshine, beaches, and urban amenities, Miami real estate is always in demand.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Sorry Boston, Chicago is more Irish than you, according to study

March 17th is St. Patrick's Day, and if you're in Chicago, that gives you a lot to celebrate. According to a whimsical study of Irishness in America, Chicago is the country's second "Most Irish City", behind only Manhattan.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Here are the 14 highest-rated restaurants in Florida, according to Yelp reviewers

Every year, Yelp publishes the 100 best restaurants in the country, according to their reviewers. Many of these establishments are getting dozens, if not hundreds, of reviews each year, so when Yelpers hand out 5 stars, it would behoove you to take note.

Read full story
Florida State

The "third-best small town in the country" is a Florida hidden gem, according to poll

Many people visiting Florida will choose Miami for its club scene or Orlando for its theme parks. But when Family Destinations Guide polled 3,000 American families for their favorite small towns, this beautiful and relatively unknown Florida island ranked third in the country.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

The movie Cocaine Bear is based on the true story of a bear that overdosed in a Georgia forest

The film Cocaine Bear is a horror/comedy about a bear that accidentally overdoses on drugs dropped from a plane and then goes on a rampage, mauling everyone in sight. While it seems like an implausible premise, the crux of the story is actually based on real events from 1985.

Read full story
16 comments

Here are the 10 cities housing prices will increase most as record numbers consider leaving NYC, LA, Chicago

According to a Redfin report, a record number of Americans are considering leaving their current city. In fact, of the people coming to the site, an astonishing one in four (25%) are searching for real estate in a new zip code.

Read full story
Florida State

Housing prices likely to increase in these five Florida cities due to record influx of out-of-state residents

According to a Redfin report, record numbers of Americans are considering relocating outside of their current city and state. In fact, one-in-four people (25%) searching the site are looking at a new city.

Read full story
195 comments
Montana State

Canada's intelligent and destructive wild boars spotted close to United States border

The prairie provinces of Canada have an issue with a wild boar/pig hybrid dubbed a "super pig" that can withstand freezing cold temperatures. These animals were initially bred in the 1980s to diversify local hog stock. However, a significant number escaped or were released into the wild when the market for this hybrid dried out in the 1990s.

Read full story
17 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tucson's Latin-inspired vegan restaurant is one of Yelp's 10 highest rated restaurants in the country

When you think of the top 10 restaurants in the country, you may picture polished and glamorous settings, exotic flavor pairings, and loads of extruded foam. But one local restaurant may force you to reconsider that notion.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

This small San Diego deli is Yelp's 4th most highly rated restaurant in the country

It seems it's true that some of the best food comes from little hole-in-the-wall restaurants. When Yelp analyzed their reviewer ratings to see what restaurants customers most love, a little deli in San Diego came in fourth place - across the entire country! With a total of 675 reviews, this eatery has an impressive 5-star average.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Yelp reviewers voted this small downtown L.A. restaurant "the best food in the country"

For some reason, hole-in-the-wall restaurants always seem to deliver the best, most authentic flavor. That holds true for 2023's best restaurant, as chosen by Yelp reviewers. It's an L.A. restaurant that since its opening in 2017 has racked up 1,427 reviews with an average rating of 5 stars. That's the highest rating of any restaurant in the country.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

A record number of Chicagoans are considering relocating to this hip midwestern town

A recent Redfin report chronicles the beginning of America's Great Migration, whereby population density slowly shifts from larger urban centers into smaller cities and towns. With an increasing number of jobs going remote, many knowledge workers are suddenly experiencing a freedom they've never had previously - the ability to live hours away from their employer.

Read full story
106 comments
Boston, MA

A record number of Bostonians are considering moving to this idyllic coastal town

A new Redfin report is chronicling the Great Migration currently happening in America. Larger city dwellers are starting to move to smaller cities and more remote areas. Now that many knowledge workers can work remotely from anywhere they have Internet access, they have newfound freedom to live where they please, hours away from their employer's headquarters. And they're starting to take advantage of it.

Read full story
19 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

A record number of Washingtonians are considering relocating to this idyllic beach town

A recent Redfin report chronicles the American migration of professional workers from large urban centers into scenic smaller towns. This trend began in earnest a few years ago as more and more work became remote during the pandemic. Suddenly, people began to experience a freedom they'd never had before - the freedom to live outside the city of their employer.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash

In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.

Read full story
44 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America

The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy