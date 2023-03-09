Here are the 14 highest-rated restaurants in Florida, according to Yelp reviewers

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvQWU_0lCWc9U000
Photo byJingxi LauonUnsplash

Every year, Yelp publishes the 100 best restaurants in the country, according to their reviewers. Many of these establishments are getting dozens, if not hundreds, of reviews each year, so when Yelpers hand out 5 stars, it would behoove you to take note.

Florida represents 14% of those 100 eateries, which is impressive given that the state represents only 6.5% of the national population.

What's notable about Yelp's list is how many of the highest-rated restaurants are small mom-and-pop shops. In the end, glitz, glamor, and extravagant tasting menus only account for so much - most people prioritize fresh, homemade food, good value, and great service.

Without further ado, here are the 14 Florida restaurants you need to visit:

Florida's best restaurants (per Yelp)

#3 Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale (website) - 5 stars, 205 reviews. Fine quality baked goods, breads, and sandwiches.

Yelper review: "The quiche was delicious and it even came with a small salad with a tasty balsamic vinaigrette. The coffee was a decadent treat."

------------------------------

#9 Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine in Orlando (website) - 5 stars, 551 reviews. Top-of-the-line dishes from Ethiopia. A small menu of spiced dishes with vegan options.

Yelper review: "Everything was fantastic. If you have never tried Ethiopian food, I would recommend getting the meat and vegetarian plate as it offers you nine generous helpings of all the best Selam has to offer."

-----------------------------

#21 Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg (website) - 5 stars, 121 reviews. Fresh-made pastries, sandwiches, and breakfast bites with St. Pete soul.

Yelper review: "Found right along one of the prettiest streets in St. Pete, this spot really surprised me with the quality/freshness of the ingredients. Absolutely nailed my preferred egg runny-ness."

--------------------------

#30 Kadence in Orlando - 5 stars, 131 reviews. Sushi and sake bar with a multi-course tasting menu focused on fresh local ingredients from land and sea.

Yelper review: "Their spicy tuna roll was fantastic, it was different from others that mince up the tuna. Their tuna flight tasting offers different cuts of tuna nigiri and some sashimi. Another fav of mine is the negitoro roll, minced toro mixed with fragrant scallion."

--------------------------

#42 Hungry Pants in Orlando (website) - 4.5 stars, 433 reviews. Whole and balanced, lots of healthy plant-based food options with comfort food thrown in.

Yelper's review: "I went with the Turkey Reuben as the mix of purple sauerkraut, turkey and dense, fibrous pumpernickel bread sounded like an excellent combo. And, it indeed was. The special sauce was delicious enough to ask for an extra side to go!"

-------------------------

#49 Izakaya Tori in Tampa (website) - 4.5 stars, 364 reviews. Wide selection of Japanese dishes for every palate and food preference.

Yelper's review: "Nothing short of amazing- food, service, and ambiance. Creamy kimchi udon is simply OMG delicious."

------------------------

#50 Crust in Miami (website) - 4.5 stars, 1,342 reviews. Casual Italian featuring imaginative dishes and pizzas with gourmet toppings.

Yelper's review: "Crust is AMAZING Italian food with GREAT bang for your buck!  The portions are absolutely massive, meant for family-style dining, but the prices are in line with any other Miami entree!"

-------------------------

#53 North South Grill in Pembroke Pines (website) - 5 stars, 202 reviews. Grilled subs, chicken tenders, gyros, burgers, salads.

Yelper's review: I went with the chicken hoagie, a side of Greek fries, and a fountain drink. Portions are shareable for the fries and subs. The Greek fries wereeeeee thee BESTTT! Perfect serving of feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.

-------------------------

#64 Catullo's Italian in Jacksonville (Facebook page) - 4.5 stars, 485 reviews. Former food truck turned casual restaurant, fresh Italian and pasta with a rotating menu.

Yelper's review: "We tried something new that's going to be a favorite -- Peposo. It came at the recommendation of our amazing server (you're the best Ryan!!). So much deliciousness."

------------------------

#77 Bunbury in Miami (website) - 4.5 stars, 777 reviews - Cozy Argentinian wine bar with a wide variety of empanadas and seasonal bites.

Yelper's review: "The food was exceptional. We started with empanadas- truly couldn't decide which was our favorite because they were all so good!"

------------------------

#80 Jaguar Sun in Miami (website) - 4.5 stars, 227 reviews - Intimate resto/cocktail bar specializing in raw seafood and pasta.

Yelper's review: "First, I had the special $1 oysters during happy hour. After we tried the snapper which had this spice to it and can I say we had to order TWO more because it was that good."
-----------------------

#82 Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale (website) - 4.5 stars, 158 reviews - "Eclectic American" with many international influences. Small bites, eclectic meals, poutine, cocktails made with love.

Yelper's review: "We got some sweet Thai chili chicken wings and they were delicious....tangy and spicy, without being too spicy....gooey and plump. Just a nice version of chicken wings."

-----------------------

#90 Tukro Coffee in Dunedin (Facebook page) - 5 stars, 93 reviews - Craft coffee, creative coffee drinks (liquid tiramisu), and delectable fresh pastries.

Yelper's review: "Best coffee in Dunedin. If I discovered liquid tiramisu earlier I would have had one every day. I had expected it to be a flowy tiramisu dessert when it's really a tiramisu-like espresso shot that is just the right amount of sweetness (not very). Pure deliciousness."

-----------------------

#95 Il Paesano in Fort Lauderdale (website) - 4.5 stars, 463 reviews - Family-owned market for Italian cafe fare including sandwiches and meatballs.

Yelper's review: "Now for the food: wow. Everything is hand-made and mouth-watering. My truffle fiochetti was the best pasta I've ever had, and my partner thoroughly enjoyed her Ragu."

-----------------------

This article is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

