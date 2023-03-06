The "third-best small town in the country" is a Florida hidden gem, according to poll

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

Many people visiting Florida will choose Miami for its club scene or Orlando for its theme parks. But when Family Destinations Guide polled 3,000 American families for their favorite small towns, this beautiful and relatively unknown Florida island ranked third in the country.

Which town won the honors?

This town is also an island on Florida's Gulf Coast, between Tampa and Fort Myers. Its population is a scant 8,500, but Travel and Leisure Magazine calls it "one of the most scenic destinations in the state."

And the winner is... Anna Maria Island.

What makes this town so idyllic?

This choice is technically a cheat because there are three towns on the island itself, Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, and Bradenton.

One of the island's greatest charms is its lack of modern urban development. With no condos or fast food chains to speak of, it represents a throwback to a time when Florida was more laid-back and less commercialized. Flip-flops are the order of the day.

But don't worry, because there are plenty of local shops, restaurants, and galleries to admire when (if?) you need a break from the white sand beaches.

The most appealing island adventures are found outdoors. Yes, lounging at the beach is always an option. But for the more adventurous, there's also cycling, kayaking, paddle boarding, or even zip lining.

Travel and Leisure also reports that you're "basically guaranteed to see dolphins" on one of the local boat tours.

The wooden pier is a famous landmark of the area, built over 100 years ago in 1911.

Before you go

March to May is shoulder season, so at a 20-minute drive from the Sarasota Bradenton International airport, it may be worth a weekend getaway. However, if beaches are what you're after, it's a good idea to check for the presence of red tide (harmful algal blooms) before making your trip.

