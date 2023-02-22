San Diego, CA

This small San Diego deli is Yelp's 4th most highly rated restaurant in the country

Ellen Eastwood

Photo by Anton Porsche on Unsplash

It seems it's true that some of the best food comes from little hole-in-the-wall restaurants. When Yelp analyzed their reviewer ratings to see what restaurants customers most love, a little deli in San Diego came in fourth place - across the entire country! With a total of 675 reviews, this eatery has an impressive 5-star average.

What's the deli called?

Beyer Deli in San Diego features dated decor and plastic chairs, so it isn't winning awards for its ambiance. There's no website to help sell the place. It's a cash-only establishment and parking is a little iffy. So, what's earning rave reviews?

Why did it win?

Quite simply, Beyer draws people in with the quality of the food and the warmth of the service. The menu may sound pretty standard for a deli, with cold and hot sandwiches, subs, salads, and quesadillas. But the quality of the food is bringing people back.

What do customers say?

Consider these rave reviews:

I ordered the Philly cheese steak without onion, it tasted amazing! The bread was very soft and the flavor was great.
Our first order was the Man Handler (Pastrami and bacon with coleslaw and thousand island dressing). I was in heaven. We also ordered the California Club (Turkey with alfalfa sprouts and avocado). So delish.  We'll definitely return!
Try the Reuben. It's like eating Christmas.

Good thing that the food is so tasty because, according to customers, the portion sizes are also massive, so you'll have plenty to take home.

The staff seals the deal

Great food draws people in but what really leaves an impression is the staff. Reviewers describe them as kind and accommodating, ready to make your sandwich any way you like:

What really what shines for this place is the staff (owner?) - she's amazing! She says she will change whatever you like and is so accommodating.
Be nice because this family is super nice. Just listen to how lovingly they speak to each other.

How telling that in a state known for amazing food, customers are most impressed by traditional comfort food served with a genuine smile. Beyer's Deli has cracked the code, no glamor required.

