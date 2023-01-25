Orlando, FL

Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube video

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3CS4_0kR9jWyh00
Photo byEnis YavuzonUnsplash

Trevor Martin started making YouTube videos at 14 years old in his basement. Now 29, Martin is employed full-time as a YouTuber.

A dog lover, Trevor got his Golden Retriever Cooper eight years ago after moving to Orlando. Like most Golden Retrievers, Cooper is a friendly, high-energy dog. As a content creator, Martin saw a way to leverage that to create more fun videos.

He soon created a series titled "Super Cooper Sunday" in which he and the dog have adventures, like going swimming, paddle boarding, or trying out new dog toys.

Over the months, Cooper began associating Martin's camera with playtime and would get excited every time it would come out, whining, panting, and writhing around.

Soon Martin added a greeting at the beginning of the videos: "What's up guys, and welcome back to another episode of... Super Cooper Sunday!"

Hearing those words, Cooper goes nuts, jumping around excitedly. He loves the camera, playing, and hamming it up. Cooper was born to be a celebrity.

For 8 years, Cooper and his human companion have barely missed a Sunday. The two have done anything you could possibly think of on the series - gone boating and thrown pool parties, testing automatic ball throwing machines, and even tried out a dog park in an NFL stadium.

Along the way, Trevor and Cooper have been joined by Trevor's fiance Chelsea Kreiner and her Great Pyrenees, Koda. The couple also adopted a cat named Bella.

All of this would be just a heartwarming story until you look at the popularity of the series. Each video they release generates hundreds of thousands of views, with some earning over 1 million views.

A video where Trevor and Chelsea try to ignore Cooper for a day to see how he'd react has 1.4 million views to date.

Another video where they fill their pool with ball pit balls for Cooper to play with has 1.4 million views.

There's no doubt that Trevor's hard work and Chelsea's sweet sincerity are a big part of the series' success. However, the animals, Cooper in particular, are really the stars here.

It's hard to figure out what type of income would be generated by sustained success of this magnitude. Internet reports vary significantly, citing Martin's net worth as anywhere from 6 million dollars to 110 million dollars.

However, there's no denying that Cooper has set his owners up well, with a large house in central Orlando as well as a brand new wave rider boat. The two also take luxury trips to tropical locations around the world - the latest one to the Maldives where they got engaged.

Fortunately, creating videos doesn't feel like work to Cooper. He loves it. Apparently, it pays to get your pets comfortable in front of the camera.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets# Dogs# Money# Social Media# Influencers

Comments / 0

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends.

N/A
3K followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Activist dog collected 1,300 plastic bottles for recycling in 2022

Border collies are known for their energy and intelligence. Bred to be herding dogs, they love having a job to do. When Scruff the border collie was young he channeled his energy into finding the biggest sticks he could. However, the vet was concerned we would scratch his gums, so his humans discouraged him from this habit. Undeterred, Scruff simply moved on to collecting used plastic bottles he found on the ground.

Read full story
1 comments

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.

Read full story
3 comments
San Diego, CA

Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California

Here's a creative way to address the increasing cost of living. Austin Wells, a 28-year-old from San Diego, bought an apartment on the MV Narrative, a residential cruise liner with lifestyle amenities like a spa, a workspace lounge, a gym, indoor/outdoor golf, and a marina at sea level to enjoy boating and watersports.

Read full story
50 comments
Bangor, ME

Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the country

There are restaurant critics and then there are restaurant patrons. While a critic may be able to tell you about the mouthfeel of the foraged mushrooms, patrons will tell you whether or not the truffle mac and cheese is really worth the price tag.

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa named "best state to live off-grid" according to study

With our lives more tied to technology every day and the cost of living increasing exponentially, the idea of living off the grid is sounding more and more appealing. Fortunately for those in Iowa, a recent study named the state the best place to live off-grid in America.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota has the highest average credit score in the country, according to study

Wallethub conducted a study assessing average credit scores by age, income, and region. Credit was assessed using the standard 300 - 850 credit range. The average credit score for Americans was determined to be 695 based on the VantageScore model or 714 if you're using the FICO score model. So overall, the average American has a decent credit score.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia man brings home grocery store lobster as pet, generates millions of views, literary agents come calling

Sometimes opportunity comes from the strangest places. Brady Brandwood is a filmmaker who's had a YouTube channel for 15 years, almost since YouTube began. He's uploaded here and there, focusing on his personal passions, like koi ponds, motorcycles, and life in the South. His views were modest.

Read full story
61 comments
Washington, DC

Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-free

The United States is in many ways built for cars - there are suburbs without sidewalks, public transportation can be questionable and many people live far from where they work. But there are some places where it's a lot easier and more convenient to go without the expense of a car.

Read full story
8 comments
East Point, GA

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

North Dakota shoppers spend more on Black Friday than any other state, according to a study

Black Friday spending may be a national sport, but it's not equal across the country. A recent study indicates North Dakota shoppers spend more money on Black Friday than shoppers in other states.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

Credit these 7 states for producing your favorite Thanksgiving foods. Special thanks to Minnesota.

Thanksgiving turkeyPhoto byPhoto by Monstera at Pexels. If you're fortunate enough to gather with family for a traditional Thanksgiving feast this week, you have many different states to include in your gratitude journal. That's because the foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving are produced all over the country. Here's the breakdown.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America

50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Chattanooga, TN

There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USA

There's getting back to nature and then there's staying in a cabin that appears to be part of nature itself. Welcome to the Mirror Cabins on Whitwell Mountain outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries

In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"

Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.

Read full story
29 comments
Eugene, OR

Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town

The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study

A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.

Read full story
6 comments
Alexandria, VA

Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness

A new study has named Alexandria, Virginia one of the 10 best cities in America for mental health and wellness. The study meticulously examined 192 American cities on five key measures supporting mental health outcomes. Within each of these measures were a number of considerations.

Read full story
12 comments
Austin, TX

Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.

Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy