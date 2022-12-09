Minnesota has the highest average credit score in the country, according to study

Ellen Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8AIX_0jdKTtF700
Photo byThirdman on Pexels

Wallethub conducted a study assessing average credit scores by age, income, and region. Credit was assessed using the standard 300 - 850 credit range.

The average credit score for Americans was determined to be 695 based on the VantageScore model or 714 if you're using the FICO score model. So overall, the average American has a decent credit score.

Minnesota residents had an average credit score of 742, the highest of all states. Despite this, its largest city, Minneapolis, lagged behind somewhat with a score of 712, closer to the overall average.

No reasons were given why Minnesota may have ranked so highly in terms of average credit score, however, the Northern region swept the top rankings, with Vermont and Wisconsin putting in particularly good showings at 736 and 735 respectively.

By comparison, the Southern states bordering Mexico had the lowest possible showings, with Mississippi coming in last at 642.

Average credit scores by region are as follows:

  • Northeast: 728
  • Southeast: 702
  • Southwest: 696
  • Midwest: 725
  • West: 725

Credit scores by age

As you might expect, age and income both play a role in the average credit score. Older people were more likely to have good credit. The average age of those with an excellent credit score was 56 while the average age of those with a bad credit score was 42.

Credit scores by income

While you don't need a lot of money to build a good credit score, it may make it a little easier. Those with a low income typically had a lower credit score than those with a higher income. The results were as follows:

  • Low income: 658
  • Moderate income: 692
  • Middle income: 735
  • High income: 774

So, while Minnesota may not have an ocean or a balmy winter like California or Florida, its residents may just have more financial options and lower interest rates than those living in the South.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Minnesota# Finances# Credit# Income

Comments / 0

Published by

Culture and lifestyle writer covering food, travel, and social trends.

N/A
2330 followers

More from Ellen Eastwood

Georgia State

Georgia man brings home grocery store lobster as pet, generates millions of views, literary agents come calling

Sometimes opportunity comes from the strangest places. Brady Brandwood is a filmmaker who's had a YouTube channel for 15 years, almost since YouTube began. He's uploaded here and there, focusing on his personal passions, like koi ponds, motorcycles, and life in the South. His views were modest.

Read full story
61 comments
Washington, DC

Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-free

The United States is in many ways built for cars - there are suburbs without sidewalks, public transportation can be questionable and many people live far from where they work. But there are some places where it's a lot easier and more convenient to go without the expense of a car.

Read full story
7 comments
East Point, GA

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

North Dakota shoppers spend more on Black Friday than any other state, according to a study

Black Friday spending may be a national sport, but it's not equal across the country. A recent study indicates North Dakota shoppers spend more money on Black Friday than shoppers in other states.

Read full story
5 comments
Minnesota State

Credit these 7 states for producing your favorite Thanksgiving foods. Special thanks to Minnesota.

Thanksgiving turkeyPhoto byPhoto by Monstera at Pexels. If you're fortunate enough to gather with family for a traditional Thanksgiving feast this week, you have many different states to include in your gratitude journal. That's because the foods traditionally served at Thanksgiving are produced all over the country. Here's the breakdown.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America

50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Chattanooga, TN

There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USA

There's getting back to nature and then there's staying in a cabin that appears to be part of nature itself. Welcome to the Mirror Cabins on Whitwell Mountain outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries

In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just calledThe Best Pizza in Ohio. One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.

Read full story
9 comments
Detroit, MI

Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"

Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.

Read full story
28 comments
Eugene, OR

Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town

The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study

A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.

Read full story
6 comments
Alexandria, VA

Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness

A new study has named Alexandria, Virginia one of the 10 best cities in America for mental health and wellness. The study meticulously examined 192 American cities on five key measures supporting mental health outcomes. Within each of these measures were a number of considerations.

Read full story
11 comments
Austin, TX

Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.

Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.

Read full story
26 comments
Naperville, IL

This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.

Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.

Read full story
21 comments
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study

North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?

Read full story
19 comments
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Are you brave enough to take the Ghost Boat down the Wisconsin Dells to Haunted Canyon?

Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Ethan Walsweer on Unsplash. You're familiar with haunted houses. Perhaps you've stayed in a haunted hotel. But have you heard of Haunted Canyon?. The Ghost Boat is a haunted attraction with a difference. Take a boat in the dark down the Wisconsin River, through the Wisconsin Dells. Then get out and tour the pitch-dark territory of Haunted Canyon.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."

The website Tasteatlas performs an essential service - it aggregates reviews from food critics so we know where to find the best of the best in any food category you can name. When it comes to pumpkin pie, Tasteatlas is clear - head to Emporium Pies in Dallas, Texas for the best in the world.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.

Read full story
Spring City, PA

This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"

Creepy housePhoto by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash. Hauntworld Magazine is "the world's largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions." So, when they tell you something's scary, you'd best believe it.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy