There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USA

There's getting back to nature and then there's staying in a cabin that appears to be part of nature itself. Welcome to the Mirror Cabins on Whitwell Mountain outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

These cozy cabins, about 200 square feet in size, have one-way mirrors from floor-to-ceiling on three sides, reflecting all the beautiful nature of the surrounding woods back onto them.

The wood paneling on the backside holds the door, the only break in the glass.

The cabins, designed by a Scandinavian company, are the first of their kind in the United States.

Inside the mirror becomes glass, so the outside view surrounds and envelops you.

The cabins are small, but the space is thoughtfully used so that not an inch is wasted.

There's a queen size bed with ample storage underneath, a table along the wall with chairs to eat, work, or relax, and an efficient kitchen with a coffee bar, mini fridge, and hot plate. If you want more options, there's a grill and pizza oven outside.

The bathroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows, but rest assured, no one can see inside. While the space is limited, the beautifully appointed furnishings still give it a luxurious feel.

The indoor space may be tiny, but the outdoor space is set up for ultimate relaxation. The stone walkway leads you first to a hot tub and patio set-up, along with the grill. There's also a firepit for having long talks and s'mores in the evening.

Right beside your cabin, there's a nice, wide hammock for napping under the sun.

Nearby there's a view of the forested valley below the cliff's edge.

The cabin may be small, but there's still a projector to stream movies on a curtain that's been provided.

There are five Mirror Cabins in total, part of Bolt Farm Treehouse's suite of luxurious stays in the area, which also includes "glamping," glamorous camping in a dome.

As USA Today said:

What elevates the Mirror Cabins above mere glamping is the seamless environment the unobstructed views bring to the experience, and in this case, the finishing touches the Bolts have become known for, such as engaging all of the five senses with music, scent diffusers and, of course, the breathtaking views.

It's all the advantages of being in nature without dealing with the elements themselves.

