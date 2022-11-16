Check out the joint called "The Best Pizza in Ohio," featuring toppings like mashed potatoes and cranberries

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Joe C. on Yelp

In tiny Valley City, in North Eastern Ohio, there's a pizzeria that the 12 tomatoes blog just called The Best Pizza in Ohio.

One look at the menu at Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria and it's easy to see why. The pizzas look delicious and colorful, with plentiful toppings and just the right amount of browning on the crust.

But it's really the types of pizza on offer that make Samosky's a winner. They have a certain way of using ingredients that are a little out of the ordinary but make perfect sense when you think about it.

One of their perennial favorites is the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, which recently won a rave in the Akron Beacon Journal.

It starts off with a great dough, to which they add house-made alfredo sauce, topped with Swiss-American cheese, Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. It is pure heaven.

Their pizza of the month for November 2022 is called the Dyngus, which the website indicates has a brown butter base, Middlefield smoked cheddar, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, kielbasa, and herbed sour cream.

You're vegan? No problem. Try the Vegan Spinachi with roasted garlic and olive oil sauce, vegan sausage, spinach, sunflower seeds, cranberries, and vegan cheese.

It's a small wonder that the food is so good, considering that the Samosky family has been feeding Ohio since 1910 when August Samosky opened the first bakery in Cleveland. Subsequent generations have kept the state in baked goods and finally, Jason Samosky opened his signature pizzeria in 2003 with a traditional old-style dough he took a solid year to develop.

His attentiveness paid off, with Samosky's Homestyle Pizzeria winning Best Gourmet Pizza in the USA back in 2005/2006 and taking second place in an international competition.

Visitors give the place 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying:

Pizzas were excellent! Very creative and perfectly made. Great service. Next time I'm going to order dessert first as those looked absolutely amazing, unfortunately I had no room for them after dinner.

Super cute place! Very clean and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable! We absolutely loved the salad and pizza we got and couldnt leave without grabbing goodies to go!

It was a fantastic meal with great service! The sangria, calamari, and caprese pizza were all amazing!

With these kinds of raves, it may be worth a special trip to Valley City.

This post is not sponsored. Links are not affiliated.