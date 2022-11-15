Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"

Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.

Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park has a storied history, but it's been hitting the "best of" lists recently. Thrillist named it in their 28 American Pizza Joints You Need To Try Right Now, saying:

You can argue over which place has better squares, but Buddy can't hold a carburetor to Loui’s experience. What seems like thousands of bottles that once held Chianti adorn the cavernous bar with kitschy lights and a staff that seems like it’s been there for decades serving an uninhibited variety Detroit style.

Then there's 12 Tomatoes, a blog that identified The Best Pizza Joint In Every State. Their take:

At Loui’s you get simple, well-made pies, plus pastas, salads, sandwiches, and hoagies made hot and fresh. You can even get spaghetti sauces to go.

Yelp reviewers gave the place 4.5 stars out of five, with reviewers saying:

The pizza though!!!! The pizza!! This is by FAR my favorite Detroit Style pie, and I love Detroit Style and tried them all. Not that there aren't other great pizza places out there, I love a bunch of them, but Loui's.......... holy cow!

This is my favorite place to get Detroit-style pizza. It always comes out hot and the crust is perfectly crisp. The pizza selection is very basic, which I prefer. Their salads are good and their house dressing is tasty. I also like that the pizzas aren't too pricey.

There are no words.... Best pizza and antipasto salad anywhere. Visited HOME for a week from FL and HAD to eat at Loui's the first night we were home. I only wish they shipped to Florida!

Loui's is an independent restaurant that features a small and simple menu, in a cozy, unpretentious setting. People go for the food versus the opportunity to see and be seen. And they're not disappointed.

